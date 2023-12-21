Elite Travel, Inc. Travel Advisor Earns Certifications

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --- Shannon Thompson, senior travel advisor at Elite Travel, Inc., has recently completed continuing education programs with Special Needs Group (SNG) and Marriott International.

Thompson is among an elite group of Travel Professionals who understand the scope and importance of travel advocacy. The SNG Certified Accessible Travel Advocate TM Program is designed to increase an advisors knowledge in accessible travel for people that are mobility challenged or have special needs. Travelers with special needs take 32 million vacations a year. Its imperative that Im able to accurately recommend and advise on options so that every traveler, regardless of need or mobility, be able to travel to their fullest desire, said Thompson.

Hotel Excellence (HE!) is Marriott Internationals training for travel advisors and a key component of Marriotts Preferred Travel Agency (PTA) Program. This award-winning training covers hotel industry knowledge, sales tips, and Marriotts portfolio of brands.

Elite Travel, Inc. was founded in 1992 by people who love travel for its ability to enrich lives and increase appreciation for the world in which we live. Please contact Shannon at 573-334-1234 or shannon@elitetravelinc.com or visit www.elite-trips.com.