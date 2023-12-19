Cape County Private Ambulance Service supports Shop with a Hero

More to explore
Cape Girardeau City Council moves forward with property tax increase for public safety employees4Cape Girardeau City Council members moved forward Monday, Dec. 18, with putting a measure before voters to increase pay and benefits for the city's police and fire department personnel. By votes of 6-1 with Tameka Randle casting each dissenting...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to review medical examiner proposal1Cape Girardeau County Commission members received one response to their request for proposals for medical examiner services and voted to take it under consideration. Chad Armstrong's proposal was the only one the commissioners received before the...
Officials: Engineering firms deem Bollinger County Courthouse unsafeMARBLE HILL, Mo. Bollinger County's 130-year-old courthouse has been deemed unsafe, and county commissioners say the first step in dealing with the issue is to relocate offices to ensure the safety of employees and visitors to the facility. Second...
Shooting at Cape Girardeau apartment complex leaves 1 injuredA shooting in the 1900 block of Rock Creek Lane on Monday, Dec. 18, left one person injured. According to a social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. and involved a domestic dispute. The...
First Chaffee student in nearly 40 years to make All-State Band1CHAFFEE, Mo. The last time a Chaffee student was named as an All-State Band member was in 1984. Thirty-nine years later, Chaffee senior Colin Menz has become first alternative chair in the Missouri All-State Band. On Dec. 2, band students from...
Scout Hall to host New Year's Eve partyLooking for a place to ring in the new year, look no further than Scout Hall, 420 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau. "Whether you prefer cowboy boots or platforms, put on your boogie shoes and ring in 2024 with a night of dancing, friends and...
Local News 12/18/23Polar Plunge set for Feb. 3 to raise money for Special Olympics athletes1The annual Polar Plunge is set to take place Saturday, Feb. 3, at Cape County North Park Lake in Cape Girardeau. People from the Southeast Missouri area who are 10 or older are invited to put on their best costumes and plunge into the lake to raise...
Saint Francis live nativity1
Notre Dame student's winning essay to inspire new cereal1Notre Dame High School senior Audrey Deken won Gilster-Mary Lee's 2023 Create-A-Crunch essay contest. Her prize is the chance to work with the Illinois food manufacturer to create a Notre Dame branded cereal and cereal box design. The essay was...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Dec. 18, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18 City Hall Items for discussion n Appoearances by Advisory Board Applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Consent Agenda Review Public hearings n Public hearing to consider a request to...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-18--23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Dec. 14, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Former governor nominee and party chair Betty Hearnes diesCHARLESTON, Mo. Former political powerhouse and Southeast Missouri trailblazer Betty Hearnes died Thursday, Dec. 14. She was 96 years old. Hearnes, a longtime Charleston, Missouri, resident, was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives in...
Cape Girardeau Public Library board hears objections to children's access to explicit materials48The Cape Girardeau Public Library's board of trustees heard comments from community members regarding children's access to explicit materials. More than 50 people were in attendance during the regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 14, necessitating the...
Man found guilty of murdering woman in Bollinger County4A jury convicted Kyle Byington of first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, then sentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday, Dec. 14, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners accept preliminary budget3County Auditor Pete Frazier presented a preliminary budget to the Cape Girardeau County Commission during its regular meeting Thursday, Dec. 14. "What you see before you is a summation presentation of revenue and expenditures that are projected for...
Filing open for two Jackson School District Board of Education positionsFiling for candidates to run for two seats on the Jackson School District Board of Education opened Dec. 5. According to a public notice in the Southeast Missourian, qualified people interested in running in the general election Tuesday, April 2,...
Jackson school board calls for tax levy to retain teachers12The Jackson School District Board of Education called for superintendent Scott Smith to draw up language for a 47-cent tax levy to be considered for placement on the general election ballot in April. Smith reported to the board that Jackson School...
In court, Byington admits to killing Porzeinski, says wasn't intentional2Kyle Byington took the stand. He admitted pulling a dog leash tight around Jennifer Porzeinski's neck. He admitted he put a plastic bag over her face and secured it with zip ties to contain the blood that spilled from her mouth after she died. He...
SEMO commencement ceremonies set for Saturday2More than 850 students will graduate from Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, Dec. 16. The university will hold two fall commencement ceremonies at the on-campus Show Me Center 10 a.m. for students of Harrison College of Business and...
Sikeston man acquitted on all charges in April murder case3A Sikeston, Missouri, man has been acquitted of murder in connection with an April shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured. On Wednesday, Dec. 13, a jury in Reynolds County, Missouri, acquitted Tanner Watkins of all charges...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-14-23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Dec. 11, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
Local News 12/13/23Republican Bob Onder enters state's lieutenant governor raceBob Onder, a former Missouri state senator and representative, visited Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, Dec. 12, as part of his campaign kickoff for the lieutenant governor position. The Augusta, Missouri, physician previously served one term in the state...
Local News 12/13/23Byington told police victim left house in white car; body later found in shallow grave on his propertyA jury heard Kyle Byington's voice deny several times that he knew anything about Jennifer Porzeinski's death in more than a dozen clips from interviews he gave police. But the first day of the murder trial ended with an investigator showing the...
Most read 12/12/23Jackson hockey hits the streets: Kids form club to play their favorite sportWhen the St. Louis Blues won the Stanley Cup on June 12, 2019, they did more than just end the third-longest championship drought in NHL history. They also inspired Jackson teenager Brock Compton to pick up a stick and get into hockey. At first,...
Most read 12/11/23Sikeston murder trial ends in mistrial with hung jury; retrial to be scheduled2SIKESTON, Mo. The trial of a Sikeston man charged in the April murder of another man resulted in a mistrial with a deadlocked jury. Tanner Watkins, 20, of Sikeston and Kaleb Michael Ramsey, 19, of Morehouse, Missouri, were each charged through...
