Porn in the children's section

Column (12/19/23)Congress needs new idea. Will it choose a good one?With U.S. government revenues rising, 2023 might have been a good year to get America's post-COVID-19 finances on track, but the budget deficit is still growing. You can thank overspending for this. It's also the reason we've had to live with...
Column (12/19/23)Choose between civilization or its destroyersNihilism is the religion of the Left. Anarchy is now at the core of the new Democratic Party. If the Left wished radically to alter the demography of the U.S., it could have expanded legal immigration through legislation or the courts. Instead, it...
Editorial (12/18/23)Consider charitable giving as the year comes to a closeThe end of the year is an important period for not-for-profits that benefit from charitable giving. Many individuals and business will make donations to their favorite charities, ranging from churches and other faith-based organizations to...
Give us educated, skilled immigrants yearning to support themselvesWhen Emma Lazarus wrote her famous line in 1883, "Give me your tired, your poor,/ Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free", there was no Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers and government-run shelters. Those who came knew they were on their...
The year Christmas morning got quietWe lay there staring at the ceiling. Something was off. It was quiet. No squeals. No patter of excited feet running down the hall to our bedroom. Just dark and quiet. Every year on Christmas morning, my husband and I were forbidden to get out of bed...
The patriotism of Sen. Tommy TubervilleAfter some 10 months blocking hundreds of promotions for senior military officers, Sen. Tommy Tuberville relented and backed off, allowing some 400 promotions to be confirmed by the Senate. Tuberville stalled Senate confirmation for military...
Column (12/16/23)Where's the big immigration debate?Do you remember the big national debate on whether the United States would adopt a policy to make the foreign share of the population the highest it's ever been? Neither do I. For the simple reason, of course, that there wasn't one. That doesn't...
Column (12/16/23)Trump's dictator comment a symptom of populist politicsEveryone knows that politics involves more truth-stretching than most professions. As the line (often misattributed to Mark Twain) goes, "Politicians and diapers must be changed often, and for the same reason." It's also a well-established truism...
Editorial (12/15/23)Congratulations to the newest SEMO graduatesAbout 850 people will have something extra to celebrate this holiday season -- receiving a degree from Southeast Missouri State University at the school's fall commencement ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 16. Of the group, 580 will receive undergraduate...
Column (12/13/23)Fighting to get Americans the answers they deserveBack in January, just weeks after my colleagues selected me to lead the House Ways and Means Committee, one of the first actions I took was to setup a whistleblower hotline to give IRS personnel a safe and confidential way to share information about...
Editorial (12/13/23)Thanks to those who make season brighter for allThis time of year is well known for phrases wishing someone else a festive, joyous holiday season. Today, another phrase comes to mind because we're thinking of special people ... Those who ring a bell as they stand beside a Salvation Army kettle....
Column (12/12/23)How were the universities lost?After Oct. 7, the public was shocked at what they saw and heard on America's campuses. Americans knew previously they were intolerant, left wing, and increasingly non-meritocratic. But immediately after Oct. 7 -- and even before the response of the...
Editorial (12/11/23)Christmas Church Tour celebrates the beauty of the seasonFor many of us, some of our favorite memories involve our family and friends at our church for a special Christmas Eve or Christmas Day service. Poinsettias. Tinseled trees. A manger. Red. Gold. Silver. And the carols. "Oh, Holy Night". "Noel"....
Editorial (12/8/23)Thousands volunteer for Feed My Starving ChildrenTradition plays a big part of each holiday season. Grandma's pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving. Arriving early to claim "our spot" for the Christmas parade. The carols at church on Christmas. A local tradition that is nearly a decade and a half old is La...
Editorial (12/6/23)A day that still lives in infamyFranklin Delano Roosevelt's address to Congress on Dec. 8, 1941, in the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7 -- his "day of infamy" speech -- is among the most iconic messages ever delivered by an American leader. But FDR was...
Editorial (12/4/23)SEEDS was high impact event with good information sharedThe Southeast Entrepreneurship and Economic Development Symposium (SEEDS) held last week in Cape Girardeau featured several fascinating discussions on key business issues that will impact this region and nation in the years ahead. Organized by the...
Editorial (12/1/23)Festive light displays bring joy, Christmas spiritOne of the special traditions of the Christmas season is holiday light displays. Whether personal decorations on homes and businesses or community displays at parks, many people go to great lengths in celebrating the season. The City of Jackson held...
Editorial (11/29/23)Zonta honorees serve as examples to emulate for young girlsEarlier this month, the Zonta Club recognized several ladies during the organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon. As we've written before, the organization does much in the way of celebrating local women, raising money for causes and...
Editorial (11/27/23)Holiday events slated throughout regionThe holiday season in Southeast Missouri features a packed calendar of activities, from live nativities to festive events for everyone. Among them: n Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host an Indoor Nativity Walk through Monday, Jan. 15....
Porn in the children's section
I attended the Library Board meeting because of the controversy with porn in the children's section. Hard to believe this is a thing in our community, but it is. In fact, the board president encouraged all attendees to actually read the books in question because he thought they were being taken out of context. There's that word again: Context.
When college campuses erupted with anti-Jewish rhetoric lately, college presidents insisted that these hateful remarks should be viewed in context. Apparently, there is a context when calling for the annihilation of Israel. Who knew?
So, the board chair thinks there is a context in which pornographic materials in the children's section of the library is fine. I would have asked him what context, but there is no open dialogue at these meetings.
Does he and the board think that this community just needs to be more enlightened? More progressive? More liberal? The board represents this community, not some liberal community on the coasts. Why would we need a board here in Cape if we were going to follow all dictates from another community? This is not about censorship because Missouri has Minor Protection Laws. We protect children from cigarettes, tattoos, piercings, and the like. We, of course, should protect children from sexual exploitation.
Missouri laws are on the side of moving the materials in question. Why is the board fighting the community? Why would they approve sexually explicit material in the children's section? Could the board chair and members please explain?
LINDA REUTZEL, Cape Girardeau