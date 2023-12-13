Jefferson Elementary Teacher, Kayla Cooley Awarded McDonlads Outstanding Educator

Kayla Cooley from Jefferson Elementary was recently awarded the McDonald's Outstanding Educator Award.

Parents and community members were invited to nominate teachers via an online submission.

Ms. Cooley was chosen from a pool of 1750 nominations.

McDonald's is excited to celebrate this educator for her dedication to students!

McDonalds Outstanding Educator Awards began in 2020.

It is a way to recognize teachers for; exhibiting the ultimate dedication to their students

and going the extra mile to contribute to the improvement of education.

Since 2020, weve awarded: 240 teachers across 4 states with more than $50,000 in cash and prizes for their dedication.

Ms. Cooley was awarded a $1000Visa Gift Card, Best Teacher Ever Travel Mug, a Certificate and award letter, along with McDonalds Coupons to pay it forward and share the celebration.

Ms. Cooley was nominated by individuals who said:

Mrs. Cooley is dedicated and passionate about helping her students succeed. Not only does she care for them on an academic level, she cares for them on a personal level.

Kayla has more passion, drive, and purpose than any other educator I know. She not only is a mom of four, but she serves her 4th grade students like no other in the area, while continuing to ensure shes there 100% for each individual. She is the most selfless human I know, and never bats an eye to lend a hand. She is 1000x more deserving than 5 sentences will allow me to explain. Shes simply the best.

Kayla is a selfless, caring teacher who goes above and beyond both inside then classroom and out. She is a devoted and kind woman who deserves to be recognized for her hard work and full heart. She treats her students like family.

She is an outstanding educator and well as juggling her own family of 4 children and her husband and their dog. She love her students very much and does everything she can for them.

Kayla has the biggest most caring heart! She always goes above and beyond to let her light shine through her students! She teaches with passion and love! She deserves this award not only for the amazing teacher she is, but for the heart that she puts into all of her students. Show this southeast Missouri teacher some love!!

Thank you Kayla for all you do for the kids at Jefferson Elementary and to all other the outstanding educators

in Southeast Missouri.