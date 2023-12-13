Thanks to those who make season brighter for all

Editorial

This time of year is well known for phrases wishing someone else a festive, joyous holiday season.

Today, another phrase comes to mind because we're thinking of special people ...

Those who ring a bell as they stand beside a Salvation Army kettle.

The U.S. Marines family and fire departments coming through with their Toys for Tots campaigns.

The law enforcement folks and their "Shop with a Cop" programs that put smiles on wee little faces.

Organizers and supporters of Toybox, Christmas for the Elderly and Student Santas, among other efforts to help young and old alike.

Everyone who sponsors, organizes and participates in live nativities, braving the elements to remind us of a special story.

Church officials throughout the region who open their doors for tours and special services.

The various organizations that sponsor holiday meals for those without a family table to gather 'round.

Municipal officials who string up holiday lights along their streets to make our travels a bit more joyful.

All those who erect gigantic Christmas trees to brighten the dark nights with the light of hope and happiness.

Carolers whose gift of song warms the soul.

Organizers of and participants in Christmas parades.

The 2,157 people who packed more than half a million meals at La Croix Church's Feed My Starving Children event for people they'll never meet.

Individuals and organizations gathering supplies and treats for our men and women deployed overseas in service to our country.

All the business owners and managers who devote a portion of their profits to the less fortunate.

Shoppers who buy an extra gift and put it in the store-front box.

And all the others who give of their time, talent and treasure to help and uplift others this time of year in our part of the world and elsewhere.

That phrase?

Thank you.

Thanks to everyone who thinks of others during the holiday season. Their festive good works ease burdens for many and make our days and nights richer and more meaningful.

To all of you, thank you. May this season return the blessings that your efforts have bestowed on others.