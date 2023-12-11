CFO grants $6,000 to SEMO-NASV

The Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence received a $6,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks to support diversity, equity and inclusion education for its staff, board, volunteers and Multidisciplinary Team members. Those community partners include law enforcement officers, juvenile officers, Missouris Childrens Division employees, attorneys, mental health therapists and first responders.

This grant will allow SEMO-NASV staff, board, and multidisciplinary team members to dive deeper into their individual cultural competencies and biases and learn how they can affect the work done on a daily basis, said Alix Gasser, development director for SEMO-NASV. SEMO-NASV wants to make sure that we are speaking up and influencing change, especially for those in the minority in southeast Missouri.

The grant was announced on Dec. 6 during a presentation in Springfield for the CFOs Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Grant Program. A total of $120,000 was granted to seven nonprofit organizations that work to improve the quality of life for underserved and underrepresented populations. For a full list of recipients, visit cfozarks.org/dei23.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Grants are funded by the CFOs unrestricted assets and field-of-interest funds that support a broad area of interest. The grant committee comprises Virginia Bailey, Heather Hardinger, Denise Lofton, Kathy Munzinger, Daniel Ogunyemi, Ana Ortiz, Summer Trottier and Brooke Widmar.

Related grant opportunity

The Inclusion & Belonging Grant Program supports smaller grant requests for projects that encourage diverse representation in community conversations, engagement and leadership across the region. About $34,000 remains available for requests of up to $3,000. Nonprofits can apply at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. The program is open throughout the year, with grants awarded on a rolling basis as funds are available.

Founded in 1973, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is marking its 50th anniversary in 2023 as the regions largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 54 regional affiliate foundations  including the Cape Area Community Foundation  and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri through its mission of resource development, community grantmaking, collaboration and public leadership.