*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Eagles Auxilliary #3775 donates to Shop with a Hero

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Valerie Wondrick
Monday, December 11, 2023
President Carolyn Moore and Secretary Pam Boyd of the Cape Girardeau Eagles Auxiliary #3775 gives a donation of $2000 to Johnny Spencer, President of the Cape Regional Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51 for the annual Shop with a Hero event at the Cape Walmart Supercenter.

Comments