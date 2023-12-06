PRESS RELEASE: For Immediate Release

The Seasons Spectacular Christmas Country Church Tour is here!

18th annual Christmas Country Church Tour featuring 37 rural churches in Perry, Cape Girardeau, Ste. Genevieve and Bollinger counties December 14th and 15th 2023, 2pm-9-pm each day.

Celebrate the season of Christmas with our 18th annual Christmas Country Church Tour. Voted in 2015 as a "Travel Treasure" by AAA Magazine, this free self-guided tour allows you to create your own unique and customized trip among thirty-seven beautiful rural churches of various denominations in Perry, Bollinger, Ste. Genevieve, and Cape Girardeau Counties. Hit those roads less traveled and tour at your leisure century old country churches from one-room wooden clad buildings to brick and mortar masterpieces. Each draped in holiday decorations reflecting their traditions and cultures bringing to life the charm, grace and old-fashioned hospitality of rural America.

Among the many inspirational churches glowing with holiday cheer, you may also enjoy a nativity collection at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, a Christmas tree collection featuring over fifty themed trees at the Lutheran Heritage Center & Museum, live Nativities depicting the birth of Christ at the Saxon Lutheran Memorial and Caney Fork Baptist church, dulcimer musicians, the Perry County Lutheran Chorale, and a special concert by Christian Recording Artist, Jennie Williamson. So, through all the holiday hustle and bustle take a moment to slow down, breathe and relax at one of our inspiring country churches enjoying the music, history, and traditional treats.

Trish Erzfeld, Director of the Perry County Heritage Tourism says,

Its been described as a Holiday Treasure Hunt!

Its becoming a favorite holiday tradition for many! We are seeing more and more travelers coming from urban areas to experience this rural country tour.

It is Country at its BEST! Experience the history, architecture, culture, and hospitality like you never have before. It will quickly become a holiday tradition of yours.

For more information contact:

Trish Erzfeld, Director

Perry County Heritage Tourism

2 W. Ste. Maries Street, Perryville MO 63775

573-517-2069

To download a tour brochure/map:

www.visitperrycounty.com or on Facebook: Christmas Country Church Tour

ENDS