Zonta honorees serve as examples to emulate for young girls

Column (11/29/23)Fighting back against antisemitismIn the aftermath of the Oct. 7 terror attack in Israel, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have skyrocketed by 316% compared to the same time last year. We've seen massive hate-filled rallies in cities and on college campuses across the nation with...
Column (11/28/23)Legislature should oppose state pension investments in communist ChinaI am deeply disappointed by the Missouri State Employees' Retirement System Board's recent rejection of my motion to get our state employees' pension investments out of China. Not only is the Communist nation an active adversary of America -- China...
Editorial (11/27/23)Holiday events slated throughout regionThe holiday season in Southeast Missouri features a packed calendar of activities, from live nativities to festive events for everyone. Among them: n Cape Girardeau County Historical Society will host an Indoor Nativity Walk through Monday, Jan. 15....
Column (11/27/23)The left conspires to keep election fraud quiet. Why?You can see it with your own eyes. But Democrats and their left-wing media allies call it a "fantasy." What is it? Election fraud. A Lawrence, Massachusetts, voter who had been turned away from the polls on Election Day and told he had already voted...
Ronna McDaniel is doing her jobModerator Lester Holt kicked off the last Republican debate by asking Vivek Ramaswamy, "Why should you be the nominee and not the former president?" Ramaswamy ignored the question and chose instead to attack Republican National Committee Chairperson...
A Thanksgiving economic lesson from American familiesMost Americans meticulously plan their Thanksgiving meals and travel, sometimes budgeting months in advance to celebrate at a reasonable price tag. This prudent embodiment of both gratitude and restraint starkly contrasts with the approach of our...
Column (11/22/23)Traditions play key roles during Thanksgiving seasonTradition is an iconic word this time of year for good reason. Thanksgiving dinner always starts at the same time, and the same family members gather, often at the same home. In the backyard, siblings, cousins and in-laws are pitted against each...
Editorial (11/22/23)In celebration of ThanksgivingNumerous reasons to be grateful this Thanksgiving On Thursday, many will gather with family and friends to break bread and give thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings in our lives. Even in times of challenge, we all have much for which to be...
Column (11/21/23)When has war ever been 'proportional?'Proportionality in war is a synonym for lethal stalemate, if not defeat. When two sides go at it with roughly equal forces, weapons, and strategies, the result is often a horrific deadlock -- like the four years of toxic trench warfare on the...
Editorial (11/20/23)Christmas events kick off this weekendWe're still a couple days away from Thanksgiving, but several Christmas events are on the schedule for later this week to kick off the holiday season. Old Town Cape will hosts its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov....
Editorial (11/17/23)Three with area ties inducted into state Veterans Hall of FameAmong those in this year's Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductee class were three men with ties to Southeast Missouri. By virtue of their military experiences and service beyond, each thoroughly earned the honor. Wayne Wallingford of Cape...
Editorial (11/15/23)Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletesWalter Smallwood and Curtis Williams won more than a few trophies and accolades during their athletic careers at Southeast Missouri State University. Smallwood was a two-time all-conference football player and a conference track champion. He held...
Editorial (11/13/23)Editorial: Celebrating the women of Zonta and the impact they are makingZonta Club of Cape Girardeau is an impressive group of ladies. They quietly make a difference both locally and around the world through their service and philanthropic efforts, all aimed an empowering women at the local, state, national and...
Editorial (11/10/23)We're pulling for the Postal ServiceThe U.S. Postal Service in this region can't catch a break these days. Already hampered by employee shortages and the bureaucratic inertia that is all too often inherent in large governmental agencies, the Postal Service has been dealing with a...
Editorial (11/8/23)SEMO capital campaign can transform regionSoutheast Missouri State University officials have embarked on the largest capital campaign in the school's history. "Transforming Lives" aims to raise $60 million, focused on academics, technology, facilities and athletics. This campaign at once...
Editorial (11/6/23)VintageNOW celebrates record-breaking year in styleThe VintageNOW fashion show is a labor of love. The annual event is spearheaded by director Deb Maevers and an army of volunteers. Its purpose: To raise awareness around the issue of domestic violence and raise funds to support Safe House of...
Editorial (11/3/23)Daylight saving time ends this weekend rejoice!An unofficial but treasured holiday for many adults comes around this weekend. The annual switch from daylight saving time to standard time also known as Extra Hour of Sleep Night. Officially, the time change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday morning,...
Zonta honorees serve as examples to emulate for young girls
Earlier this month, the Zonta Club recognized several ladies during the organization's annual Women of Achievement luncheon. As we've written before, the organization does much in the way of celebrating local women, raising money for causes and scholarships, and bringing awareness to important issues.
These are all important. But as we listened to the speeches, read about the honorees and heard testimonies about the awardees from their peers, we were reminded of another important mission behind the organization.
Zonta inspires young girls to dream big dreams and forge their own path of success, standing on the shoulders on those who've come before them.
Take Kathy Swan, for example, who was recognized with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Swan's mother ended her education career early in life, but when her daughter passed nursing boards, it was as much a victory for mother as it was for daughter. Swan would go on to be a successful nurse, small-business owner, legislator and now commissioner on the state Labor and Industrial Relations Commission.
"To my mother, doing things the right way was the only way to do things, and to do it with character and integrity," Swan said.
Judge Abbie Crites-Leoni of the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Missouri was presented with the Celebration Award.
Crites-Leoni spoke about the efforts that ushered in the right for women to vote. She talked about the importance of promoting civic education through service and made special note that she was 10 years old when Sandra Day O'Connor was nominated by President Ronald Reagan to serve as the first woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.
"No matter our race, gender or religion, we have an obligation to teach the generations that follow us," Crites-Leoni said. "Every single one of us have chances to change lives in both our personal and professional capacities."
Kendra Eads, executive director of Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, received Zonta's 2023 Women of Achievement award.
"It means so much to me to receive an award from a professional organization whose mission is to empower women," Eads said. "I feel so fortunate to have spent the last 20 years advocating for survivors of sexual violence. I remember every day that I am standing on the shoulders of giants."
The women of Zonta come from a variety of fields and have forged their own distinct paths of success. While we celebrate each of them, we're also thankful for their influence on the next generation to dream big and consider how they can make a difference in the world.
