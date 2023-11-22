*Menu
Student Santas and McDonalds for families

User-submitted story by Jennifer Icaza-Gast
Wednesday, November 22, 2023
Lisa Hudson, supervisor Brad Short Organization Cheryl Farrow, Director of Operations Andi Hillburn-Vaini Organization present founder of Student Santas, Jennifer Icaza-Gast, with a check to help families for Christmas.

Student Santas provides toys, clothing, bedding and food to children and their families who otherwise would have very little for Christmas. To date Student Santas has helped over 40,000 children across Missouri and surrounding states.

