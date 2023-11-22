Prayer 11-22-23

More to explore
Thankful People: 'We know we're not alone': Nulls appreciate help after flooding, illnessMARBLE HILL, Mo. Karen Null has much to be thankful for in the wake of a flood that damaged her business and serious medical issues affecting her family. The owner of Sunset Floral & Garden Market in Marble Hill, Null said it took weeks "to feel a...
Cape officials to ask for property tax increase to fund police, fire salaries8Cape Girardeau officials are considering asking voters to approve a property tax increase to fund pay increases for police officers and firefighters. A release sent Tuesday, Nov. 21, quoted the city's mayor and three previous mayors advocating for...
Cape Central High School to use low tech to combat student cellphone use in classrooms4Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education members have approved the implementation of a policy requiring students at Cape Central High School to place their cellphones in magnetically sealed pouches during school hours. The district already...
City of Cape Girardeau: Late mail no excuse for late payments2The City of Cape Girardeau is reminding its residents that just because a bill arrives late in the mail, that doesn't mean the due date has changed. Acknowledging that mail delays are "a headache for both residents and staff," the city issued the...
Holiday of Lights kicks off Thanksgiving eveThe Holiday of Lights display at Cape Girardeau County Park North will be lit up at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22. The display has been a continual holiday tradition since 1987. That first year featured 11 light displays. Cape Girardeau County park...
Jackson aldermen approve community development program contractDuring their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 20, the Jackson Board of Aldermen approved a $38,000 contract agreement with the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning and Economic Development Commission to perform grant writing and administration services...
Thankful People: Cassie Gosche undeterred by injuries4Cassie Gosche never saw it coming. On the afternoon of July 27, the 15-year-old Benton, Missouri, girl was riding with her dad, Torey, on state Highway 77. They were returning from her enrolling in classes in the Kelly school district. She was...
Cape Girardeau City Council rejects funding for sheltering homeless in winter weather24Cape Girardeau City Council members declined Monday, Nov. 20, to fund a portion of a United Way-led program to provide shelter to homeless people in extreme cold weather. At a council meeting earlier this month, Elizabeth Shelton, executive director...
Kim's Toybox Run celebrates 25 yearsThis Sunday, Nov. 26, will mark the 25th year of the Toybox Run that takes place right before the Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau. Founded by Kim McDowell in 1998, the 1-mile "fun run or walk" race follows the same route as the...
Southeast Missourian to change print schedule for Thanksgiving weekThe Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule for one week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The print newspaper will publish Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Saturday, Nov. 25. There will be no papers printed and delivered Tuesday,...
Jackson's annual Flip the Switch tradition coming this SaturdayJackson's traditional start to Christmas season, the Flip the Switch event, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov.25, in Jackson City Park near Pavilion No. 1. Flip the Switch has been a Jackson tradition since 2015, kicking off Jackson's Holiday...
Cape Zonta Club honors women for achievements and service to community2The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau honored Kathy Swan with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the groups annual Women of Achievement luncheon Friday, Nov. 17, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Swan is a commissioner on the state...
LFCS promotes mental health counseling2Lutheran Family and Childrens Services (LFCS) of Missouri announced the immediate availability of child and family counseling services at its Cape Girardeau location last week. The not-for-profit service organization, which in September...
Chaffee teacher awarded best adviser by Missouri Association of Student CouncilsCHAFFEE, Mo. Morgan Swinford, Chaffee High School Student Council co-sponsor and math teacher, was named Student Council Advisor of the Year by Missouri Association of Student Councils (MASC) for the southeast district, on Wednesday, Nov. 15....
Shop small, win big on Small Business Saturday with Old Town CapeOld Town Cape will be celebrating Small Business Saturday a little differently this year. Every year, two individuals are awarded a $500 downtown shopping spree. This year participants will need a BINGO to win. Old Town Cape invites the community to...
Most read 11/20/23Mother, daughter open pet care store in Cape Girardeau1Briana Kelley and her mother Michele Berger are avid pet-lovers; between them, they have seven dogs. "Throughout the years our dogs have had certain difficulties or struggles with their health and we found that through nutrition we were able to fix...
Did you know? Jackson native Roy Thomas' comic book career with Marvel, DCStan Lee is a name familiar to many because of the comic book characters he co-created such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, but did you know his first successor as editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics was Roy Thomas of Jackson? Here are...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Nov. 20, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by advisory board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Consent agenda review Consent agenda n Approval of the Nov. 6 City Council regular...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Nov. 20, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Nov. 6 Financial...
Thankful People: Living through two tragedies1KFVS meteorologist Brian Alworth is on TV. Storms are coming. Kian Sutter's wife, Sara, who works overnight hours, asks if she should go now toward Sikeston, Missouri, where she works, to beat the storm. Yes, Kian says. Go now. Tornado is spotted...
Jaycees to bring Christmas cheer to children, elderly this holiday seasonCape Girardeau Jaycees will be bringing holiday cheer to many children and elderly persons in need this Christmas season. Cape Jaycees Children's Toybox provides presents for hundreds of children each Christmas delivered personally by "Santa Claus"...
Highway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs; Guardrail repairs to reduce Route C in Perry CountyHighway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs Highway 51 in Bollinger County, from County Road 930 to County Road 214, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews make guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
Local News 11/17/23Commissioners OK funding for park projectsCape Girardeau County commissioners approved additional funding Thursday, Nov. 16, for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The county had received $940,000 earlier and could apply for an...
Local News 11/17/23Did you know? 7 dark/tragic moments in the life of author William Faulkner5Producers of the documentary "Faulkner: The Past is Never Dead" held a special screening of the film Tuesday night, Nov. 14, at Rose Theatre on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. SEMO's library hosts one of the...
Most read 11/17/23Mark Abbott sentenced to more than 3 years in prison9Federal Senior District Judge Rodney Sippel sentenced Mark Abbott to 37 months in prison Thursday, Nov. 16, following Abbott's guilty plea for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Abbott, 53, of Cape Girardeau was indicted May 3, 2022. The...
Most read 11/17/23MoDOT receives input on potential US 61 plansThe Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson to let residents provide input on proposed construction projects along U.S. 61. MoDOT representatives displayed maps of...
Jackson student helps revive 3D Printing club1Brackin Kuessner had never thought much about 3D printers until his mom bought him one for his birthday this past summer before his sophomore year at Jackson High School. Once he started working with it, he said he was hooked and decided he would...
Trustee files petition against Perry County Hospital System over Sunshine LawA Perry County Hospital board of trustees member has filed a petition with the court to require the hospital system to release documents as required by Missouri's open records act. Joe Hutchison, an outspoken dissenter on the board of trustees,...
Most read 11/15/23Jackson High students gain life skills repairing district computers5A small group of Jackson High School seniors work as technicians repairing laptop computers and tablets brought in by students and staff. Jason Bruns is the administrator of Digital Underground, the in-house district computer repair shops located at...