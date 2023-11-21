Southeast Missourian to change print schedule for Thanksgiving week

More to explore
Cape Girardeau City Council rejects funding for sheltering homeless in winter weather1Cape Girardeau City Council members declined Monday, Nov. 20, to fund a portion of a United Way-led program to provide shelter to homeless people in extreme cold weather. At a council meeting earlier this month, Elizabeth Shelton, executive director...
Kim's Toy Box Run celebrates 25 yearsThis Sunday, Nov. 26, will mark the 25th year of the Toy Box Run that takes place right before the Parade of Lights through downtown Cape Girardeau. Founded by Kim McDowell in 1998, the 1-mile "fun run or walk" race follows the same route as the...
Thankful People: Cassie Gosche undeterred by injuries1Cassie Gosche never saw it coming. On the afternoon of July 27, the 15-year-old Benton, Missouri, girl was riding with her dad, Torey, on state Highway 77. They were returning from her enrolling in classes in the Kelly school district. She was...
Jackson's annual Flip the Switch tradition coming this SaturdayJackson's traditional start to Christmas season, the Flip the Switch event, will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov.25, in Jackson City Park near Pavilion No. 1. Flip the Switch has been a Jackson tradition since 2015, kicking off Jackson's Holiday...
Cape Zonta Club honors women for achievements and service to community2The Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau honored Kathy Swan with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the groups annual Women of Achievement luncheon Friday, Nov. 17, at Drury Plaza Hotel Conference Center in Cape Girardeau. Swan is a commissioner on the state...
LFCS promotes mental health counseling2Lutheran Family and Childrens Services (LFCS) of Missouri announced the immediate availability of child and family counseling services at its Cape Girardeau location last week. The not-for-profit service organization, which in September...
Chaffee teacher awarded best adviser by Missouri Association of Student CouncilsCHAFFEE, Mo. Morgan Swinford, Chaffee High School Student Council co-sponsor and math teacher, was named Student Council Advisor of the Year by Missouri Association of Student Councils (MASC) for the southeast district, on Wednesday, Nov. 15....
Shop small, win big on Small Business Saturday with Old Town CapeOld Town Cape will be celebrating Small Business Saturday a little differently this year. Every year, two individuals are awarded a $500 downtown shopping spree. This year participants will need a BINGO to win. Old Town Cape invites the community to...
Did you know? Jackson native Roy Thomas' comic book career with Marvel, DCStan Lee is a name familiar to many because of the comic book characters he co-created such as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, but did you know his first successor as editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics was Roy Thomas of Jackson? Here are...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Nov. 20, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 City Hall Items for discussion n Appearances by advisory board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n Consent agenda review Consent agenda n Approval of the Nov. 6 City Council regular...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Nov. 20, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 20 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Nov. 6 Financial...
Thankful People: Living through two tragedies1KFVS meteorologist Brian Alworth is on TV. Storms are coming. Kian Sutter's wife, Sara, who works overnight hours, asks if she should go now toward Sikeston, Missouri, where she works, to beat the storm. Yes, Kian says. Go now. Tornado is spotted...
Jaycees to bring Christmas cheer to children, elderly this holiday seasonCape Girardeau Jaycees will be bringing holiday cheer to many children and elderly persons in need this Christmas season. Cape Jaycees Children's Toybox provides presents for hundreds of children each Christmas delivered personally by "Santa Claus"...
Highway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs; Guardrail repairs to reduce Route C in Perry CountyHighway 51 in Bollinger County reduced for guardrail repairs Highway 51 in Bollinger County, from County Road 930 to County Road 214, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews make guardrail repairs. According to a Missouri Department of...
Commissioners OK funding for park projectsCape Girardeau County commissioners approved additional funding Thursday, Nov. 16, for a Land and Water Conservation Fund grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. The county had received $940,000 earlier and could apply for an...
Did you know? 7 dark/tragic moments in the life of author William Faulkner5Producers of the documentary "Faulkner: The Past is Never Dead" held a special screening of the film Tuesday night, Nov. 14, at Rose Theatre on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau. SEMO's library hosts one of the...
United Way of Southeast Missouri announces new transportation program3United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) announced the creation Thursday, Nov. 16, of a new transportation program. United We Work, is designed to help entry-level employees overcome obstacles to employment and self-sufficiency. In a recent...
Mark Abbott sentenced to more than 3 years in prison9Federal Senior District Judge Rodney Sippel sentenced Mark Abbott to 37 months in prison Thursday, Nov. 16, following Abbott's guilty plea for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Abbott, 53, of Cape Girardeau was indicted May 3, 2022. The...
MoDOT receives input on potential US 61 plansThe Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 16, at South Elementary School in Jackson to let residents provide input on proposed construction projects along U.S. 61. MoDOT representatives displayed maps of...
Chaffee finishes second in bridge-building contestThe Missouri Department of Transportation tested over 200 bridges entered into its 20th annual bridge-building competition Wednesday, Nov. 15, at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall in Cape Girardeau. The competition challenges high...
Craft fair coming to Chaffee HighCraft season is here and Chaffee High School's Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) is taking advantage. The sports ministry will be holding its first craft fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, at the high school's activity center, at 517...
Jackson student helps revive 3D Printing club1Brackin Kuessner had never thought much about 3D printers until his mom bought him one for his birthday this past summer before his sophomore year at Jackson High School. Once he started working with it, he said he was hooked and decided he would...
Trustee files petition against Perry County Hospital System over Sunshine LawA Perry County Hospital board of trustees member has filed a petition with the court to require the hospital system to release documents as required by Missouri's open records act. Joe Hutchison, an outspoken dissenter on the board of trustees,...
Old Town Cape to host fifth annual Christmas tree lighting in downtown Cape GirardeauOld Town Cape's fifth annual Christmas tree lighting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, in the Vasterling Suites courtyard at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. "We are excited to welcome...
Most read 11/15/23Jackson High students gain life skills repairing district computers5A small group of Jackson High School seniors work as technicians repairing laptop computers and tablets brought in by students and staff. Jason Bruns is the administrator of Digital Underground, the in-house district computer repair shops located at...
Most read 11/15/23Did you know? 6 things about Sheryl Crow's life, connections to MissouriMany know the name Sheryl Crow and how she was inducted Nov. 3 into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but here are a few things you may not know about her (or maybe you do). n Sheryl Crow was born Feb. 11, 1962, in Kennett, Missouri. Yes, that is right....
Most read 11/13/23Jackson's Pizza Inn under new managementBrothers Stetson and Colten Proffer are longtime customers of the Pizza Inn buffet at 196 Drury Lane in Jackson. Now, they're going to be running the restaurant. "We feel like it was a good business decision," Stetson Proffer said. "It's always...
Most read 11/13/23New owners for Artisan ContractingA Cape Girardeau contracting company is under new ownership. Larry Frankum, longtime owner of Artisan Contracting at 2097 Corporate Circle, sold the company to Gary and Jacki Wood on Nov. 1. The Woods also own Stryker Construction, a St. Louis-based...