Christmas events kick off this weekend

Editorial

We're still a couple days away from Thanksgiving, but several Christmas events are on the schedule for later this week to kick off the holiday season.

Old Town Cape will hosts its fifth annual Christmas tree lighting from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 24, at the Vasterling Suites courtyard, at the corner of Broadway and North Fountain Street. The evening includes festive music, food and beverages, photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and the performing elves and, of course, the lighting of the 30-foot Christmas tree.

On Sunday evening, Nov. 26, the Parade of Lights will be held in downtown Cape Girardeau. This year's theme is "Gnome Place Like Home". The parade begins at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and North West End Boulevard and continues east on Broadway, then south on Main Street, ending at the parking lot across from Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore.

The following Sunday, Dec. 3, the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will hold its annual Christmas parade at 5 p.m. And the Chaffee Area Chamber of Commerce Christmas parade is set for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9.

There will be many other Christmas festivities to enjoy over the coming weeks, ranging from light displays to downtown events to church programs. Look for more information on these on our community calendar, www.semoevents.com, as well as Page 2A of the Southeast Missourian. And if you are part of an organization holding a special event, make sure to let us know.

Here's wishing each of you a merry Christmas with much joy and happiness this holiday season.