Three with area ties inducted into state Veterans Hall of Fame
Among those in this year's Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame inductee class were three men with ties to Southeast Missouri.
By virtue of their military experiences and service beyond, each thoroughly earned the honor.
Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, flew hundreds of combat missions in various conflicts as a navigator and electronic warfare officer. He saw five tours of duty in Vietnam and six in the Middle East during operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. After his military service, he went on to serve a decade in the state legislature and is now director of the state Department of Revenue.
Ironically, Wallingford had served as the master of ceremonies at previous Hall of Fame induction ceremonies prior to his induction in October.
"(Oct. 27) was the fourth of these Hall of Fame inductions and, ironically, I was master of ceremonies for the first three in 2020, 2021 and 2022. I've sort of felt like Bob Hope at these (previous) events being a presenter but not a recipient announcing the winners and reading their biographies. I've been fine with that. It's a true honor to be chosen alongside the other recipients this year," he said.
One of the most well-known military veterans of Southeast Missouri is Gen. Seth McKee. A graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School and what is now Southeast Missouri State University, McKee served in World War II, at one point providing air cover for ground forces at Normandy on June 6, 1944. Later, he would command North American Aerospace Defense Command, NORAD.
McKee's likeness was added to the Missouri Wall of Fame at Cape Girardeau's riverfront in 2017. Jerry Ford and Frank Nickell wrote a book about the general, "Seth: The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee".
The third inductee was Capt. Charles Weber of Perry County. He served in the Union Army and would later become mayor of Perryville. After his service, he was a county clerk and probate judge. Also notable was his roles in protecting widows and orphans and securing pensions for war veterans.
Upon his death, a local newspaper story noted, "This was the closing scene in the life of a good man of whom it can be said the world is better by him having lived in it."
Each of these men served in important military roles. They performed their service admirably and with distinction. Their post-military efforts, though, also highlight their inclination to serve, their dedication to their communities and those around them.
Comments
-
Column (11/17/23)Biden's week of mostly bad reelection newsOne of Joe Biden's favorite campaign lines is "don't compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative." In the wake of a series of polls earlier this month, Democrats were thrown into a panic because voters in key battleground states did...
-
Column (11/17/23)Blue city decline: How to save New York and other citiesNew York City residents have thrown in the towel. Gotham's quality of life is plunging, but only 11% of registered voters turned out in last Tuesday's local election. Nearly all incumbent members of the New York City Council skated to reelection....
-
-
Column (11/16/23)Ta-Nehisi Coates is a moral idiotThe celebrated author Ta-Nehisi Coates is not reliable regarding things he's spent considerable time thinking about here in the U.S., so it's presumably a mistake to put much stock in his newly formed opinions about matters he barely knows anything...
-
Editorial (11/15/23)Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletesWalter Smallwood and Curtis Williams won more than a few trophies and accolades during their athletic careers at Southeast Missouri State University. Smallwood was a two-time all-conference football player and a conference track champion. He held...
-
Sisters doin' it for the loveI used to think that almost everyone celebrated their birthday, even if it were only via messages on Facebook. But from the Sisters of Life in New York, I've learned that many of the women the religious group serves who are pregnant and in need of...
-
The hidden potential of a diamond in the roughI shared a work achievement with my husband recently and he responded, "You've always been a diamond in the rough." He knows that I am not the product of any sort of traditional trajectory. Instead, I'm the product of informal apprenticeships thanks...
-
Squeezing the world's vulnerable peoplesThe population of Israel is about 10 million. This represents about half of the world's Jewish people. The founding idea of modern Israel was to offer a sanctuary for Jews in their biblical home in the Middle East, in the aftermath of Nazi Germany's...
-
Column (11/14/23)Uptown Jackson plays key role in promotion of cityJackson is unique in that our historic business district is referred to as "Uptown". Most cities have a downtown or Main Street area but not too many have the designation of "Uptown". As its centerpiece, our historic uptown area has the Cape...
-
Editorial (11/13/23)Editorial: Celebrating the women of Zonta and the impact they are makingZonta Club of Cape Girardeau is an impressive group of ladies. They quietly make a difference both locally and around the world through their service and philanthropic efforts, all aimed an empowering women at the local, state, national and...
-
Column (11/13/23)Congress can redeem itself by calling for helpThere's much talk today about the need for a fiscal commission. The House Budget Committee held a hearing about it a few weeks ago. Pundits are Substacking about whether using the approach to put federal finances on a sustainable path is a good or a...
-
Editorial (11/10/23)We're pulling for the Postal ServiceThe U.S. Postal Service in this region can't catch a break these days. Already hampered by employee shortages and the bureaucratic inertia that is all too often inherent in large governmental agencies, the Postal Service has been dealing with a...
-
Column (11/10/23)Why the left hates Israel and AmericaThis week, my organization, Center for Urban Renewal and Education, held an event in Michigan's 12th congressional district, the district of Rep. Rashida Tlaib. Forty Christian pastors white, Black, Hispanic attended to speak out in support of...
-
Column (11/9/23)The kidnapped posters aren't an affrontThere are many things in American life considered offensive or controversial that never would have been before. Now, kidnapped posters have to be added to the list. There's an ongoing struggle in our streets over whether it's legitimate to post...
-
-
Editorial (11/8/23)SEMO capital campaign can transform regionSoutheast Missouri State University officials have embarked on the largest capital campaign in the school's history. "Transforming Lives" aims to raise $60 million, focused on academics, technology, facilities and athletics. This campaign at once...
-
Editorial (11/6/23)VintageNOW celebrates record-breaking year in styleThe VintageNOW fashion show is a labor of love. The annual event is spearheaded by director Deb Maevers and an army of volunteers. Its purpose: To raise awareness around the issue of domestic violence and raise funds to support Safe House of...
-
Editorial (11/3/23)Daylight saving time ends this weekend rejoice!An unofficial but treasured holiday for many adults comes around this weekend. The annual switch from daylight saving time to standard time also known as Extra Hour of Sleep Night. Officially, the time change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday morning,...
-
Editorial (11/1/23)A word of thanks to America's veteransWilliam Shakespeare's sweet-smelling rose aside, names can carry a lot of meaning. For some of our oldest Americans, those names include Bastogne and Midway and Iwo Jima. The generation behind them, Saigon and la Drang and Khe Sanh. Then, Mogadishu...
-
Editorial (10/30/23)Discovery Playhouse has new leadership and updated exhibitsThere's new leadership at Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau. For the last several years, Christa Weber would bring her children now ages 15, 13 and 8 to the children's museum on Broadway. But she notes her first experience with the...
-
Editorial (10/27/23)Have a safe, fun Halloween -- and don't forget the toothbrush!For many children, the favorite days list probably goes 1. Christmas, 2. birthday and 3. Halloween. (Come to think of it, the list might not be all that different for many adults.) Favorite day or not, Halloween is upon us, and before hordes of...
-
-
Editorial (10/25/23)Thankful for our area's first respondersThe past few years have shown us how essential many workers are. We need hands-on medical care in hospitals and clinics, and we need our grocery store shelves stocked with goods delivered by trucks driven by men and women across the country. Each...
-
-
Letter (10/24/23)Fighting cancer is a priorityLast month, I had the honor of representing Missouri's Eighth Congressional District on Capitol Hill, along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers, to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national...
-
-
-
Letter (10/19/23)Speaking out on domestic violenceAs a survivor of domestic and firearms violence, I continue to use my voice for those who have been impacted by domestic violence. As a community, we must do our part to advocate for others. Especially during this time of COVID-19 when situations...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.