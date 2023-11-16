Jackson Solar, LLC. Wins BBB Award for Ethics

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Jackson Solar LLC Receives BBB TORCH Award

Cape Girardeau, Mo., Nov. xx, 2023  Jackson Solar LLC is a 2023 Better Business Bureau (BBB) TORCH Award winner for BBB Serving Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois.

The TORCH Awards recognize organizations that exemplify high ethics in their treatment of customers, employees and suppliers. Three Cape Girardeau-region businesses are being recognized in 2023.

These organizations have proven themselves to be committed to trust and ethics in all they do. They have a measurable positive impact on their customers and communities, and were glad to honor them for their hard work, said Sydney Waters, BBB Cape Girardeau Regional Director.

Jackson Solar LLC provides residential solar energy generation systems with reliable installation at a fair price and seeks to help create a cleaner earth for generations to come.

The companys mission is to provide honest, ethical services, acting as an antidote to unethical players in the solar industry who overcharge customers unfamiliar with the products. Prior to receiving the BBB TORCH award, Jackson Solar LLC received several awards and recognition from local Chambers of Commerce, Angi and HomeAdvisor.

Owner Jacob Long said, Winning the TORCH Award is a confirmation that we are succeeding in our mission of ethics in the solar panel installation industry, and that we truly are providing our customers with an ethical solution at an ethical price  as well as top quality local service to back that up. We are proud to offer the best equipment on the market at record low payback periods on solar installations of under seven years, with pricing at just $1.40 per watt. Its revolutionary in the solar industry.

About BBB

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds high standards for fair and honest business behavior. BBB services to consumers are free. BBB provides objective advice, BBB Business Profiles on more than 5.3 million companies, 11,000 charity reviews, dispute resolution services, alerts and educational information on topics affecting marketplace trust. Visit BBB.org for more information.

Media Contact

Sydney Waters, (618) 713-1163, swaters@capegirardeaubbb.org