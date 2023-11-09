Veteran's Day Celebration at Guardian Angel School

-
Cape Girardeau County sales tax revenue stationary, use-tax revenue growingCape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson informed the county commissioners Thursday, Nov. 9, about updated sales- and use-tax numbers. Sales tax numbers for the county stood at $718,897 for the month, a 0.39% decrease from November 2022. For the...
-
Area woman charged with second-degree arson; being held on bondA Scott City woman was charged with second-degree arson Wednesday, Nov. 8, following allegations that she had made threats to burn down the house. Patricia Leigh Graf faces the charges after a witness said he saw her at the Lakeview Drive home while...
-
Zonta Club to honor Kathryn SwanZonta Club of Cape Girardeau will honor Kathryn Swan with a Lifetime Achievement Award on Friday, Nov 17, at its Women of Achievement Luncheon and Expo 2023. The luncheon and expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Cape...
-
Veterans night coming to Rock 'N' Roll Drive-InThe Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In in Chaffee, Missouri, will hold a veterans night Monday Nov. 13. This event is hosted by the Missouri Elks Lodge. The Drive-In will be showing the 2019 film "Oildale". This movie is about homeless veterans finding a family...
-
-
US 61 in Sikeston reduced for light installationU.S. 61 -- East Malone Street -- in Sikeston, Missouri, will be reduced to one lane with a 16-foot width restriction as contractor crews install traffic lights at North Main and East Malone streets, according to a Missouri Department of...
-
Fire departments battle residential fire in Cape Girardeau1Several fire departments responded to a first-alarm fire early Thursday morning, Nov. 9, at 317 S. Louisiana St. in Cape Girardeau. An incident report released by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department said a second-floor fire was showing from the...
-
Two Kelly School District educators charged with having sex with students6BENTON, Mo. Within one week's time, two Kelly High School educators were charged with having sex with students. In a letter he sent to parents Wednesday, Nov. 8, Kelly schools superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said the district is providing...
-
SEMO to celebrate 80th anniversary of naming of Kent Library1Sesquicentennial celebrations continue at Southeast Missouri State University with Library Week starting Monday, Nov. 13, at Kent Library, 1 University Plaza in Cape Girardeau. The library's Special Collections and Archives will host an open house...
-
Cape Roller Derby to host annual Capetown Smackdown on SaturdayCape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) team will present its Capetown Smackdown on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the whistle blows at 6 p.m.. The match will feature a...
-
Cape Girardeau Public Library begins Page Turners book clubLooking for a book club to get out of your reading rut? The Cape Girardeau Public Library has just the thing. The Page Turners is a monthly book club that meets at the library, 711 Clark Ave., monthly and follows a more traditional book club format,...
-
Scott County voters reject countywide sales tax3BENTON, Mo. Scott County voters rejected a new countywide sales tax during the special election Tuesday, Nov. 7. The vote total was 904 "no" votes to 807 "yes" votes. On Tuesday's ballot, voters were asked to impose a countywide sales tax of...
-
Sikeston residents vote down alcohol by the drink TuesdaySIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston residents rejected the question asking voters to allow the sale of alcohol by the drink during the special election Tuesday, Nov. 7. In a total vote of 401 "no" votes to 328 "yes" votes, the measure failed. In Scott County,...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/9/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 2, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
-
-
Kelly district teacher's aide accused of having sex with student3BENTON, Mo. A former Scott County teacher's aide faces felony charges for having a sexual relationship with a student. Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, of Benton was arrested and charged Thursday, Nov. 2, through Scott County with two felony counts of...
-
Burger aims to become state House majority floor leader2State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, has thrown his hat in the ring for the third-highest position in the Missouri House of Representatives -- majority floor leader. Burger represents District 148, which is coterminous with Scott County. He...
-
-
Mississippi County jail officer accused of sex crime with inmateCHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Mississippi County, Missouri, jail officer faces charges of sexual conduct in the course of public duty after he allegedly received oral sex from an inmate. Martin Baker of Cape Girardeau faces the Class E felony after an...
-
John Voss strives for vice-chair committee role in state House3State Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau aims to become the next vice-chair of the Missouri House of Representative's budget committee. The District 147 representative currently serves on the budget committee. He also serves on the transportation...
-
-
Scott County SB I-57 reduced for sign installationSouthbound Interstate 57 in Scott County -- from mile marker 0 to mile marker 2 near Sikeston, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews install a sign. According to the Missouri Department of...
-
-
Additional Cape operating, capital funds appropriated4Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to amend the city's fiscal year budget in several ways at their meeting Monday, Nov. 6. They unanimously voted to appropriate funds for various operating and capital expenditures: n General Fund $25,376...
-
Did you know? 6 recent developments about Mischelle Lawless investigation on 31st anniversary of her murderWednesday, Nov. 8, marks the 31st anniversary of the murder of Angela "Mischelle" Lawless. Lawless was a 19-year-old college nursing student who was killed on the Interstate 55 exit ramp less than a mile from her home near Benton, Missouri. She was...
-
-
Most read 11/6/23Jackson Walmart store celebrates grand reopeningWalmart customers in Jackson have a remodeled store to look forward to. The Walmart Supercenter at 3051 E. Jackson Blvd. celebrated its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3. The event featured an official ribbon-cutting with the Jackson Area...
-
-
Most read 11/3/23Did you know? Which Southeast Missouri town or city has (by far) the highest median income?6The city of Jackson supports the highest median income by far of the six most-populated cities or towns in the Southeast Missouri region, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. The numbers are based on 2021 dollars. Still, the census numbers show...
-
Most read 11/3/23Cape Girardeau City Council renames street after former SEMO athletes5Cape Girardeau City Council members voted unanimously at a special meeting Thursday, Nov. 2, to rename a portion of a city street after two former standout Southeast Missouri State University athletes. Council members Mark Bliss, Robbie Guard, Dan...
-
Most read 11/2/23Lights are on, but nobody's home Camping World building in Scott County remains empty a year after completion9Scott County presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley says he has no information on why the Camping World location off Interstate 55 near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't opened. The 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre parcel along Nash Road...
Veteran's Day Celebration at Guardian Angel School
November 11, Veteran's Day, is coming upon us this Saturday. Guardian Angel School wanted to honor our servicemen. The students were encouraged to invite family & friends, who are veterans or actively serving in the military, to Guardian Angel School on Thursday, November 9.
The plan was to meet at the flagpole, raise the flag, say the "Pledge of Allegiance" and have a Veteran's prayer said. Since there was a chill in the air, it was decided to go straight to the gym for the pledge and prayer. Following this, the students sang "God Bless America" and "God Bless the USA".
Each serviceman present then announced his name and what arm of the service he had served. Those present were: Kenny Dohogne ((mother of Mrs. Kristan Seabaugh (Pre-k teacher) and grandfather to Adisyn, Kasyn, Kambrie, Maverick & Jude Seabaugh)) who served in the U.S. Navy; Kirby Hahn (grandfather of Elaina & Tucker Hahn, and great-grandfather to Teagan & Kase King & Lane Overfield) who served in the U.S. Army; Leon Kielhofner (great grandfather to Sawyer & Peyton Dirnberger and Presley Pinkston) who served in the U.S. Marine Corps; Cody Ashcraft (father of Hallie Ashcraft) who served in the U.S. Army National Guard; Johnathan Graviett (father of Pyper Graviett) who served in the U.S. Marine Corps; Jimmy Allen (grandfather of Hallie Ashcraft) who served in the U.S. Army; Elmer Schaefer (great grandfather to Trase & Tate Webb & Kallon Graviett) who served in the U.S. Army, and Tad Rampley (uncle to Chloe Caudle) who served in the U.S. Army Aviation Branch.
Not present was Harley Prochnow (father of Bruce Prochnow) who is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Turkey.
After the presentation, everyone enjoyed donuts, coffee, milk & water. The servicemen were able to sit with their family members, including their wives who accompanied them: Kim Dohogne and grandson Rynn Seabaugh, Sandy Hahn, Doris Kielhofner, & Janet Schaefer.
We thank all of our veterans and those currently serving, for their service to our great country and keeping each of us safe in the good old USA. God bless America and our veterans and servicemen & women.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.