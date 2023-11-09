Veteran's Day Celebration at Guardian Angel School

November 11, Veteran's Day, is coming upon us this Saturday. Guardian Angel School wanted to honor our servicemen. The students were encouraged to invite family & friends, who are veterans or actively serving in the military, to Guardian Angel School on Thursday, November 9.

The plan was to meet at the flagpole, raise the flag, say the "Pledge of Allegiance" and have a Veteran's prayer said. Since there was a chill in the air, it was decided to go straight to the gym for the pledge and prayer. Following this, the students sang "God Bless America" and "God Bless the USA".

Each serviceman present then announced his name and what arm of the service he had served. Those present were: Kenny Dohogne ((mother of Mrs. Kristan Seabaugh (Pre-k teacher) and grandfather to Adisyn, Kasyn, Kambrie, Maverick & Jude Seabaugh)) who served in the U.S. Navy; Kirby Hahn (grandfather of Elaina & Tucker Hahn, and great-grandfather to Teagan & Kase King & Lane Overfield) who served in the U.S. Army; Leon Kielhofner (great grandfather to Sawyer & Peyton Dirnberger and Presley Pinkston) who served in the U.S. Marine Corps; Cody Ashcraft (father of Hallie Ashcraft) who served in the U.S. Army National Guard; Johnathan Graviett (father of Pyper Graviett) who served in the U.S. Marine Corps; Jimmy Allen (grandfather of Hallie Ashcraft) who served in the U.S. Army; Elmer Schaefer (great grandfather to Trase & Tate Webb & Kallon Graviett) who served in the U.S. Army, and Tad Rampley (uncle to Chloe Caudle) who served in the U.S. Army Aviation Branch.

Not present was Harley Prochnow (father of Bruce Prochnow) who is currently serving in the U.S. Air Force and stationed in Turkey.

After the presentation, everyone enjoyed donuts, coffee, milk & water. The servicemen were able to sit with their family members, including their wives who accompanied them: Kim Dohogne and grandson Rynn Seabaugh, Sandy Hahn, Doris Kielhofner, & Janet Schaefer.

We thank all of our veterans and those currently serving, for their service to our great country and keeping each of us safe in the good old USA. God bless America and our veterans and servicemen & women.