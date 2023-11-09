Prayer 11-9-23

More to explore
Two Kelly School District educators charged with having sex with studentsBENTON, Mo. Within one week's time, two Kelly High School educators were charged with having sex with students. In a letter he sent to parents Wednesday, Nov. 8, Kelly schools superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said the district is providing...
SEMO to celebrate 80th anniversary of naming of Kent LibrarySesquicentennial celebrations continue at Southeast Missouri State University with Library Week starting Monday, Nov. 13, at Kent Library, 1 University Plaza in Cape Girardeau. The library's Special Collections and Archives will host an open house...
Cape Roller Derby to host annual Capetown Smackdown on SaturdayCape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) team will present its Capetown Smackdown on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the whistle blows at 6 p.m.. The match will feature a...
Cape Girardeau Public Library begins Page Turners book clubLooking for a book club to get out of your reading rut? The Cape Girardeau Public Library has just the thing. The Page Turners is a monthly book club that meets at the library, 711 Clark Ave., monthly and follows a more traditional book club format,...
Scott County voters reject countywide sales taxBENTON, Mo. Scott County voters rejected a new countywide sales tax during the special election Tuesday, Nov. 7. The vote total was 904 "no" votes to 807 "yes" votes. On Tuesday's ballot, voters were asked to impose a countywide sales tax of...
Sikeston residents vote down alcohol by the drink TuesdaySIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston residents rejected the question asking voters to allow the sale of alcohol by the drink during the special election Tuesday, Nov. 7. In a total vote of 401 "no" votes to 328 "yes" votes, the measure failed. In Scott County,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/9/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 2, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Kelly district teacher's aide accused of having sex with student3BENTON, Mo. A former Scott County teacher's aide faces felony charges for having a sexual relationship with a student. Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, of Benton was arrested and charged Thursday, Nov. 2, through Scott County with two felony counts of...
Burger aims to become state House majority floor leader2State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, has thrown his hat in the ring for the third-highest position in the Missouri House of Representatives -- majority floor leader. Burger represents District 148, which is coterminous with Scott County. He...
Mississippi County jail officer accused of sex crime with inmateCHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Mississippi County, Missouri, jail officer faces charges of sexual conduct in the course of public duty after he allegedly received oral sex from an inmate. Martin Baker of Cape Girardeau faces the Class E felony after an...
John Voss strives for vice-chair committee role in state House3State Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau aims to become the next vice-chair of the Missouri House of Representative's budget committee. The District 147 representative currently serves on the budget committee. He also serves on the transportation...
Scott County SB I-57 reduced for sign installationSouthbound Interstate 57 in Scott County -- from mile marker 0 to mile marker 2 near Sikeston, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews install a sign. According to the Missouri Department of...
Additional Cape operating, capital funds appropriated4Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to amend the city's fiscal year budget in several ways at their meeting Monday, Nov. 6. They unanimously voted to appropriate funds for various operating and capital expenditures: n General Fund $25,376...
Did you know? 6 recent developments about Mischelle Lawless investigation on 31st anniversary of her murderWednesday, Nov. 8, marks the 31st anniversary of the murder of Angela "Mischelle" Lawless. Lawless was a 19-year-old college nursing student who was killed on the Interstate 55 exit ramp less than a mile from her home near Benton, Missouri. She was...
One arrested in connection with Friday shootings in Cape GirardeauA Sikeston, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection with an incident that left two people with gunshot wounds. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Jakevious Moore, 26, has been charged by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting...
Rep. Jason Smith's call for defunding colleges over protests raises First Amendment concerns23U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is one of several politicians in recent days calling for punitive actions against colleges that allow anti-Israel protests on their campuses. At protests across the country, students have rallied for different types of actions...
Backstage Hollywood photo exhibit by Willoughby to open at Crisp MuseumAn exhibit of Bob Willoughby photographs featuring behind-the-scenes looks at films and movie stars from the 1950s and '60s will open Friday, Nov. 10, in the Crisp Museum at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. According to www.willoughbyphotos.com,...
SB US 61 reduced for bridge workSouthbound U.S. 61 from Route K to Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work...
Most read 11/6/23Jackson Walmart store celebrates grand reopeningWalmart customers in Jackson have a remodeled store to look forward to. The Walmart Supercenter at 3051 E. Jackson Blvd. celebrated its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3. The event featured an official ribbon-cutting with the Jackson Area...
Scott County voters to decide on new sales tax3BENTON, Mo. Voters in Scott County will be asked to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax when they step up to the polls during the Tuesday, Nov. 7, election. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley said he and fellow commissioners,...
Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor named circuit judge4Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor will be appointed presiding judge for the 36th Judicial Circuit later this month. The announcement was made Friday, Nov. 3, by Gov. Mike Parson. It will come as current presiding Judge Michael...
Sikeston residents to vote on sale of liquor by the drink on Tuesday's ballot3SIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston voters will decide Tuesday, Nov. 7, on whether to allow the sale of liquor by the drink. On July 31, Sikeston City Council members approved an ordinance calling for an election to allow the sale of liquor by the drink in...
Most read 11/3/23Did you know? Which Southeast Missouri town or city has (by far) the highest median income?6The city of Jackson supports the highest median income by far of the six most-populated cities or towns in the Southeast Missouri region, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. The numbers are based on 2021 dollars. Still, the census numbers show...
Lights are on, but nobody's home Camping World building in Scott County remains empty a year after completion9Scott County presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley says he has no information on why the Camping World location off Interstate 55 near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't opened. The 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre parcel along Nash Road...
City of Cape Girardeau to consider renaming portion of street after former SEMO athletes13Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider renaming a street on the Southeast Missouri State University campus after two former Redhawks. The item will be the subject of a special council meeting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at City Hall,...
Most read 11/1/23How does Cape County housing, income data stack up against St. Louis?9A report released last month by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center showed Cape Girardeau had the highest cost of living of six participating metro areas in Missouri, though the cost of living in Cape Girardeau is still 5% below...