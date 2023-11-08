Community Foundation Week (November 12 to 18, 2023)

-
Fire departments battle residential fire in Cape GirardeauSeveral fire departments responded to a first-alarm fire at 317 S. Louisiana St. in Cape Girardeau early Thursday morning, Nov. 9. An incident report released by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department said a second-floor fire was showing from the window...
Two Kelly School District educators charged with having sex with students3BENTON, Mo. Within one week's time, two Kelly High School educators were charged with having sex with students. In a letter he sent to parents Wednesday, Nov. 8, Kelly schools superintendent Bradley Kolwyck said the district is providing...
SEMO to celebrate 80th anniversary of naming of Kent LibrarySesquicentennial celebrations continue at Southeast Missouri State University with Library Week starting Monday, Nov. 13, at Kent Library, 1 University Plaza in Cape Girardeau. The library's Special Collections and Archives will host an open house...
Cape Roller Derby to host annual Capetown Smackdown on SaturdayCape Girardeau Roller Derby (CGRD) team will present its Capetown Smackdown on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Arena Building, 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the whistle blows at 6 p.m.. The match will feature a...
Cape Girardeau Public Library begins Page Turners book clubLooking for a book club to get out of your reading rut? The Cape Girardeau Public Library has just the thing. The Page Turners is a monthly book club that meets at the library, 711 Clark Ave., monthly and follows a more traditional book club format,...
Scott County voters reject countywide sales tax1BENTON, Mo. Scott County voters rejected a new countywide sales tax during the special election Tuesday, Nov. 7. The vote total was 904 "no" votes to 807 "yes" votes. On Tuesday's ballot, voters were asked to impose a countywide sales tax of...
Sikeston residents vote down alcohol by the drink TuesdaySIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston residents rejected the question asking voters to allow the sale of alcohol by the drink during the special election Tuesday, Nov. 7. In a total vote of 401 "no" votes to 328 "yes" votes, the measure failed. In Scott County,...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 11/9/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 9 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Thursday, Nov. 2, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Kelly district teacher's aide accused of having sex with student3BENTON, Mo. A former Scott County teacher's aide faces felony charges for having a sexual relationship with a student. Kristin Rose Kirker, 27, of Benton was arrested and charged Thursday, Nov. 2, through Scott County with two felony counts of...
Burger aims to become state House majority floor leader2State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, has thrown his hat in the ring for the third-highest position in the Missouri House of Representatives -- majority floor leader. Burger represents District 148, which is coterminous with Scott County. He...
Mississippi County jail officer accused of sex crime with inmateCHARLESTON, Mo. -- A Mississippi County, Missouri, jail officer faces charges of sexual conduct in the course of public duty after he allegedly received oral sex from an inmate. Martin Baker of Cape Girardeau faces the Class E felony after an...
John Voss strives for vice-chair committee role in state House3State Rep. John Voss of Cape Girardeau aims to become the next vice-chair of the Missouri House of Representative's budget committee. The District 147 representative currently serves on the budget committee. He also serves on the transportation...
Scott County SB I-57 reduced for sign installationSouthbound Interstate 57 in Scott County -- from mile marker 0 to mile marker 2 near Sikeston, Missouri -- will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as contractor crews install a sign. According to the Missouri Department of...
Additional Cape operating, capital funds appropriated4Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to amend the city's fiscal year budget in several ways at their meeting Monday, Nov. 6. They unanimously voted to appropriate funds for various operating and capital expenditures: n General Fund $25,376...
Did you know? 6 recent developments about Mischelle Lawless investigation on 31st anniversary of her murderWednesday, Nov. 8, marks the 31st anniversary of the murder of Angela "Mischelle" Lawless. Lawless was a 19-year-old college nursing student who was killed on the Interstate 55 exit ramp less than a mile from her home near Benton, Missouri. She was...
One arrested in connection with Friday shootings in Cape GirardeauA Sikeston, Missouri, man has been arrested in connection with an incident that left two people with gunshot wounds. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Jakevious Moore, 26, has been charged by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting...
Rep. Jason Smith's call for defunding colleges over protests raises First Amendment concerns23U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is one of several politicians in recent days calling for punitive actions against colleges that allow anti-Israel protests on their campuses. At protests across the country, students have rallied for different types of actions...
Backstage Hollywood photo exhibit by Willoughby to open at Crisp MuseumAn exhibit of Bob Willoughby photographs featuring behind-the-scenes looks at films and movie stars from the 1950s and '60s will open Friday, Nov. 10, in the Crisp Museum at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. According to www.willoughbyphotos.com,...
SB US 61 reduced for bridge workSouthbound U.S. 61 from Route K to Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the work...
Most read 11/6/23Jackson Walmart store celebrates grand reopeningWalmart customers in Jackson have a remodeled store to look forward to. The Walmart Supercenter at 3051 E. Jackson Blvd. celebrated its grand reopening at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3. The event featured an official ribbon-cutting with the Jackson Area...
Local News 11/6/23Scott County voters to decide on new sales tax3BENTON, Mo. Voters in Scott County will be asked to approve a half-cent countywide sales tax when they step up to the polls during the Tuesday, Nov. 7, election. Scott County Presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley said he and fellow commissioners,...
Local News 11/6/23Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor named circuit judge4Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor will be appointed presiding judge for the 36th Judicial Circuit later this month. The announcement was made Friday, Nov. 3, by Gov. Mike Parson. It will come as current presiding Judge Michael...
Most read 11/3/23Did you know? Which Southeast Missouri town or city has (by far) the highest median income?6The city of Jackson supports the highest median income by far of the six most-populated cities or towns in the Southeast Missouri region, according to U.S. Census Bureau figures. The numbers are based on 2021 dollars. Still, the census numbers show...
Most read 11/2/23Lights are on, but nobody's home Camping World building in Scott County remains empty a year after completion9Scott County presiding Commissioner Danny Tetley says he has no information on why the Camping World location off Interstate 55 near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hasn't opened. The 33,000-square-foot facility on a 12-acre parcel along Nash Road...
Most read 11/1/23Largest Christian university in US faces record fine after federal probe into alleged deceptionWASHINGTON -- The country's largest Christian university is being fined $37.7 million by the federal government amid accusations that it misled students about the cost of its graduate programs. Grand Canyon University, which has more than 100,000...
Most read 10/30/23ALDI Jackson, Perryville opening dates setALDI plans to open its new 21,682-square-foot discount grocery store at 2502 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson on Wednesday, Dec. 6, a Jackson city official told the Southeast Missourian on Friday, Oct. 27. According to Larry Miller, Jackson's building...
Community Foundation Week (November 12 to 18, 2023)
The Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF) will join in a nationwide celebration for the week of Nov. 12, 2023, to recognize the increasingly important role that community foundations play in strengthening their regions by addressing high-priority challenges and betterment projects for local residents.
For more than a century, philanthropic institutions have served as a trusted partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the communities that benefit from their mission-driven work. During this annual celebration, community foundations use this opportunity to share and reflect on the stories of impact from our recent work.
CACF is part of the 54- affiliate network of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) based in Springfield. As CFO has celebrated 50 years of service to the entire central and southern Missouri region this year, the Affiliate program is marking 30 years of collaborative philanthropy. The Cape Area Community Foundation was founded in 2015, has contributed $150,000 back to the community and holds assets of $1,200,000, as of October 30th.
The Cape Area Community Foundation encourages philanthropy every day by understanding the challenges and opportunities specific to their communities. CACF looks forward to the next 50 years of collaboration with the CFO, our donors and nonprofit partners to help our communities thrive. To learn more about CACF: Cape Area Community Foundation - Community Foundation of the Ozarks (cfozarks.org).
Community foundations, which work with institutional and individual donors to provide grantmaking and other resources to local nonprofits, schools, churches and other IRS-recognized organizations, represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy.
Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former President George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.
