Community Foundation Week (November 12 to 18, 2023)

The Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF) will join in a nationwide celebration for the week of Nov. 12, 2023, to recognize the increasingly important role that community foundations play in strengthening their regions by addressing high-priority challenges and betterment projects for local residents.

For more than a century, philanthropic institutions have served as a trusted partner and resource whose effect can be seen in the lives of millions and in the communities that benefit from their mission-driven work. During this annual celebration, community foundations use this opportunity to share and reflect on the stories of impact from our recent work.

CACF is part of the 54- affiliate network of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO) based in Springfield. As CFO has celebrated 50 years of service to the entire central and southern Missouri region this year, the Affiliate program is marking 30 years of collaborative philanthropy. The Cape Area Community Foundation was founded in 2015, has contributed $150,000 back to the community and holds assets of $1,200,000, as of October 30th.

The Cape Area Community Foundation encourages philanthropy every day by understanding the challenges and opportunities specific to their communities. CACF looks forward to the next 50 years of collaboration with the CFO, our donors and nonprofit partners to help our communities thrive. To learn more about CACF: Cape Area Community Foundation - Community Foundation of the Ozarks (cfozarks.org).

Community foundations, which work with institutional and individual donors to provide grantmaking and other resources to local nonprofits, schools, churches and other IRS-recognized organizations, represent one of the fastest-growing forms of philanthropy.

Community Foundation Week was created in 1989 by former President George H.W. Bush to recognize the work of community foundations throughout America and their collaborative approach to working with the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to address community problems.