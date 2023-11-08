SEMO capital campaign can transform region
Southeast Missouri State University officials have embarked on the largest capital campaign in the school's history.
"Transforming Lives" aims to raise $60 million, focused on academics, technology, facilities and athletics.
This campaign at once builds upon the university's strengths -- successful, growing academic programs that fit specific 21st century needs and athletic programs that have blossomed in recent years -- and targets weaknesses -- facilities past due for remakes and new infrastructure to support current and future student populations.
A new Cyber Command Center will serve as the home to the school's cybersecurity program, which trains students for jobs in the ever-growing digital world. A new health sciences facility will highlight a partnership with federal agencies and non-governmental sources. A new complex at the university's River Campus will further enhance its arts, dance, music and theatre programs. And, perhaps most visibly at this time, further work on the Houck multipurpose project will house athletic and health care academic programs that work hand in hand.
When University president Carlos Vargas announced the campaign, he noted early efforts have already raised 64% of the goal.
"SEMO has always been the destination for driven, hard-working students to discover their path. The world around us is changing, and as we've done so many times in our history, it is time to maximize this moment to focus on key strategic initiatives that will propel the university toward a modern campus and a modern model for what higher education should be," he said. "This announcement is not only about technology and new facilities. As with everything we do at SEMO, it is about our students. As the world changes, we will be ready so we can continue providing access and opportunity for our students to forge their futures, reach their potential, and transform their lives."
SEMO's University Foundation is spearheading the campaign. For more information, visit SEMOtransforms.org or contact them at (573) 651-2332.
The university is a cultural and economic engine for Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri. It is one of several entities with the power to transform the region in positive ways. We wish SEMO success on its campaign.
Comments
-
Column (11/8/23)Sounding the alarm on our border problemAt a recent Senate hearing, FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers that Hamas' terror attack on Israel has given terrorists inspiration "the likes of which we haven't seen" since the rise of ISIS. He added that the ongoing war in the Middle...
-
Street renaming honors legacy of two honorable SEMO athletesFor the most part, 2020 is remembered as the COVID year -- except for an idea created by former Southeast Missouri State University assistant track coach and professor Dr. Tim Rademaker. That idea was to create a forever legacy in honor of Curtis...
-
-
-
Editorial (11/6/23)VintageNOW celebrates record-breaking year in styleThe VintageNOW fashion show is a labor of love. The annual event is spearheaded by director Deb Maevers and an army of volunteers. Its purpose: To raise awareness around the issue of domestic violence and raise funds to support Safe House of...
-
Column (11/6/23)Responsible government isn't just for the tough timesSome policy experts who, over the last few decades, saw little need for serious fiscal austerity because the government could borrow at low interest rates are now changing their tune. Their argument is that with rates now rising and the government's...
-
Column (11/6/23)President Joe Biden continues to wreck our worldThe world is nothing but murders, massacres and the threat of war. It's gotten so bad, you wake up and ask, "Who died overnight?" Or "Whose rockets and bombs hit who this time?" I'll go out on a limb here and blame most of the world's turmoil and...
-
There's one easy trick to winning in 2024Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has a history, and a present, of promoting wild conspiracy theories. His independent bid for the presidency is quixotic at best. And yet a new Quinnipiac poll has him getting an impressive 22% in a three-way contest with...
-
The one where Matthew Perry determines his legacySince Matthew Perry died last week, I've seen countless clips in my social media feed of his work as Chandler Bing on "Friends." But snippets of a recent interview have also been circulating. In November 2022, Perry was a guest on "Q with Tom...
-
-
Editorial (11/3/23)Daylight saving time ends this weekend rejoice!An unofficial but treasured holiday for many adults comes around this weekend. The annual switch from daylight saving time to standard time also known as Extra Hour of Sleep Night. Officially, the time change occurs at 2 a.m. Sunday morning,...
-
-
Editorial (11/1/23)A word of thanks to America's veteransWilliam Shakespeare's sweet-smelling rose aside, names can carry a lot of meaning. For some of our oldest Americans, those names include Bastogne and Midway and Iwo Jima. The generation behind them, Saigon and la Drang and Khe Sanh. Then, Mogadishu...
-
Editorial (10/30/23)Discovery Playhouse has new leadership and updated exhibitsThere's new leadership at Discovery Playhouse in downtown Cape Girardeau. For the last several years, Christa Weber would bring her children now ages 15, 13 and 8 to the children's museum on Broadway. But she notes her first experience with the...
-
Editorial (10/27/23)Have a safe, fun Halloween -- and don't forget the toothbrush!For many children, the favorite days list probably goes 1. Christmas, 2. birthday and 3. Halloween. (Come to think of it, the list might not be all that different for many adults.) Favorite day or not, Halloween is upon us, and before hordes of...
-
-
Editorial (10/25/23)Thankful for our area's first respondersThe past few years have shown us how essential many workers are. We need hands-on medical care in hospitals and clinics, and we need our grocery store shelves stocked with goods delivered by trucks driven by men and women across the country. Each...
-
-
Letter (10/24/23)Fighting cancer is a priorityLast month, I had the honor of representing Missouri's Eighth Congressional District on Capitol Hill, along with roughly 600 of my fellow American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) volunteers, to urge lawmakers to make cancer a national...
-
Editorial (10/23/23)Editorial: Survivor Stories share hope in midst of challengeOctober is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It's a time to raise funds and bring attention to a disease that has impacted thousands of women and men around the world. You'll see the color pink used to help raise that awareness. It's important, as...
-
-
Editorial (10/20/23)Region's manufacturers key to economic progressPittsburgh and steel. Detroit and The Big Three. St. Louis and Anheuser-Busch. Some locales base their identity in a particular industry. Others host a more varied manufacturing base, and Cape Girardeau and Scott counties are squarely in that group....
-
-
Letter (10/19/23)Speaking out on domestic violenceAs a survivor of domestic and firearms violence, I continue to use my voice for those who have been impacted by domestic violence. As a community, we must do our part to advocate for others. Especially during this time of COVID-19 when situations...
-
Editorial (10/18/23)Notre Dame Activity Week raises amazing $318KSchool fundraisers are nothing new. Food items. Car washes. Raffles. There is almost always a classroom looking for a few bucks during each school year. But a little one-off campaign is not what Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Activity Week...
-
-
Editorial (10/16/23)Editorial: Local men win on big stage induction into Special Olympics Missouri Hall of FameTwo Cape Girardeau men were recently on the receiving end of a great surprise. Officials with Special Olympics Missouri gathered a crowd Oct. 3 at Osage Centre. Among the group of coaches, athletes and supporters were Daniel Fultz, a longtime...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.