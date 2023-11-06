Local Photographer's Work Goes International

Darlene Spell has been honored by peers and jurors for high-quality photography with International Exhibitions in New York City and Los Angeles.

Darlene has been honored with over 10 International Awards this year 2023. Her work has shown excellence in composition and detail along with the editing process. Jurors have described her work as tranquil and give a sense of being right there in nature. She has been taking photos all her life, but professionally since 2005. Since that time, she has been in various local, regional, national, and international juried exhibitions. In August, Darlene was honored to be one of 27 North American Photographers to show her work at Photoville Exhibition in New York City.

A St Louis native, Darlene currently lives in Scott City. She continually takes photos here in Southeast Missouri and beyond. In September, she participated in a photography workshop in the Badlands of South Dakota. Her work has been shown locally at the Southeast Missouri Arts Council and she was part of the Visual COOP. Her photos can be seen on her website, also seen virtually on-line at Teravarna Art Gallery and Gallery 4%. December 1-16 2023, her work will be exhibited in the 8x8x8 Winter Exhibition at The Foundry Art Centre in St Charles Missouri.