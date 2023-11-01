United Way of Southeast Missouri Receives AmeriCorps Grant

United Way of Southeast Missouri is one of four nonprofits in Missouri receiving an AmeriCorps Planning Grant. This grant, awarded by the Missouri Community Service Commission (MCSC), is given to nonprofits seeking to strengthen communities through innovative programs, while fostering civic engagement through service and volunteering at a local level.

Projects funded by AmeriCorps grants are positively transforming lives and Missouri communities, said Brittany Crabtree, MCSC Executive Director. Our team is proud to establish AmeriCorps programs at the local level to strengthen communities. We look forward to the positive impact these grants will provide to Missourians, especially those in rural areas.

Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO), stated UWSEMOs grant will be used to research and develop an AmeriCorps program dedicated to eliminating barriers to economic mobility through increased transportation and childcare resources in Southeast Missouri. Transportation and childcare were identified as two of the areas largest barriers to economic success in UWSEMOs 2021 community needs survey. As leaders in uniting community resources, UWSEMO has sought to address these issues in the region through strategic partnerships, grant acquisitions, and the creation of innovative community programs.

Shelton explains the organization has a successful history with AmeriCorps, which helped launch UWESMOs early literacy program, Read to Succeed, eleven years ago. This was followed by a DeltaCorps grant in 2017 that expanded the program to struggling readers in higher grades. She adds, This grant allows us to bring on a team member who can give full focus to researching and creating solutions without using donor funds. We are thrilled about the impact this will have in our community!

AmeriCorps planning grants support organizations in preparing to compete for an AmeriCorps program grant in the following grant cycle. The goal of this planning grant is to identify programs that increase childcare and transportation resources, removing barriers to employment and self-sufficiency. If a program is deemed viable, UWSEMO may then apply for an operational grant to launch the program locally. Operational grants fund organizations ready to establish, operate, or expand an AmeriCorps program and utilize AmeriCorps members.