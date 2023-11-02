FRESH Healthy Café makes healthy, nutritional eating easy

In an era where more individuals are prioritizing health, fitness and weight management, the often overlooked yet primary determinant of health is consuming nutritious foods. This is the reason Rick Hetzel and Cheryl Mothes opened FRESH Healthy Café in 2019. FRESH is a pioneer in fast-casual, nutritious dining experiences.

FRESH boasts an extensive menu teeming with healthy options, ranging from paninis and wraps to all-natural smoothies, fresh juices, power bowls and wholesome snacks. The beauty of it lies in the fact that every dish is crafted using all-natural ingredients, with numerous vegan and gluten-free options. Customers quickly discover that nutritious food can also be delicious.

With two locations in Cape Girardeau, Fresh Healthy Café caters to a variety of dining preferences, offering indoor seating, inviting patio spaces and a drive-thru option. Additionally, customers can streamline their experience by downloading the Fresh App or by ordering delivery with DoorDash.

Committed to fostering healthier communities, Fresh Healthy Café has forged partnerships with local businesses and organizations dedicated to enhancing health and fitness. Recently named the Official Healthy Restaurant Partner for SEMO Athletics, Fresh Healthy Café has extended endorsement agreements to several SEMO Student Athletes. These remarkable individuals serve as "FRESH Ambassadors," championing a culture of athletic fitness and nutrition within our community.

Fresh Healthy Café has also resolved the perennial "What's for Dinner" predicament faced by working parents. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, FRESH offers a convenient solution for busy households. Moreover, patrons enjoy a generous 15% discount on all menu items purchased after 3 p.m. each day, and for families, Kids Eat Free with the purchase of any adult entrée at Fresh Healthy Café.

Eager to embark on a healthier lifestyle journey? Look no further than Fresh Healthy Café's Cape Girardeau locations where exceptional nutrition meets unparalleled flavor.