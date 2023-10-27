8th Grade Saints Program at Guardian Angel School

It is an annual tradition for the 8th grade students to have a Saints Program at Guardian Angel School. It is usually within a week of All Saints Day. This year it was given on Thursday, October 26 in Guardian Angel Church following the 8 am Mass and the praying of the Divine Mercy Chaplet.

The 8th graders had spent the past few weeks picking out a favorite Saint, studying the life of the Saint and writing an informational paper about the Saint's life, and putting together an outfit that best portrayed how that Saint had looked when he/she walked on Earth.

During the program, the remaining Guardian Angel students and staff, as well as the 8th graders' parents and grandparents and Father Joseph Kelly sang a song as each 8th grader processed down the main aisle of Guardian Angel Church. Mrs. Kluesner, their religion teacher and principal, explained to everyone in attendance what was about to happen. Each 8th grader then came individually to the podium to tell about the Saint he/she chose. Rylie Priggel chose St. Philomena, Adisyn Seabaugh portrayed St. Elizabeth of Hungary, and Kasyn Seabaugh's Saint was St. Christopher.

After all the 8th graders had finished, Mrs. Kluesner asked Fr. Kelly to tell about the Saints that have statues throughout Guardian Angel Church. It was very interesting to learn more about all the Saints that we see everytime we come to Mass. Now that we know more about each one, we can see how our ancestors chose these Saints to be present in our beautiful church for ages to come. They all had significance behind them being placed in Guardian Angel Church. The statues of Saints we are blessed to have are: Mary, Joseph, Jesus on the crucifix and held by his mother, St. Ann (Mary's mother), St. John the Apostle, St. Aloysius Gonzaga (patron Saint of Catholic youth), St. Isidore (patron Saint of farmers), St. Therese of Lisieux (the little flower), St. Patrick, St. Anthony of Padua, St. Jude, the Infant of Prague, St. Rose of Lima, Our Lady of Fatima, the Sacred Heart of Jesus, as well as the angels and our Guardian Angel with a young child.

We will celebrate these Saints and all the other Saints in Heaven on All Saints Day, November 1. It is a holy day of obligation so be sure to find a Mass to attend.