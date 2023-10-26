*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian

Meals on Wheels Rotary Grant

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Linda Puchbauer
Thursday, October 26, 2023
Check Presentation held by Linda Puchbauer and Linda Venable with Rotary club members Sara Blaylock, Adela Moore and Dave Hitt with volunteers and van drivers from Jackson Senior Center.

Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service created a District Rotary 6060 Community Assistance Program Grant. Jackson Senior Center Meals on Wheels received $2,000 through the Grant. Rotary Club members with Jackson Senior Center van delivery drivers are in this picture taken 10/20/23. This grant will help pay for meals for seniors that can't afford a nutrition lunch.

Comments