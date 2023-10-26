Prayer 10-26-23

More to explore
Oversight of Postal Service includes multiple layers3U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said he is advocating for the U.S. Post Office to improve services for his constituents in Southeast Missouri. But it's unclear exactly how much power Smith, or any single representative, has in improving postal delivery as the...
Homemade Halloween: Families forsake store-bought costumesHalloween costumes from a store on average can cost $20 to $50, depending on the style and quality. However, not everyone buys their costumes. Some still take their time to make their own for themselves and/or family members. Rachel O'Loughlin of...
Scholarship created for physics educationA new scholarship for physics education has been created for Southeast Missouri State University students. Jason LeGrand and Eric Burkholder created the scholarship through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation to support SEMO students...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/30/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Oct. 23, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
New House Speaker wins accolades from Jason Smith7Area congressman Jason Smith, who rose earlier this year to one of the most powerful roles in the U.S. House, is on record praising the lower chamber's new leader, Louisiana GOP congressman Mike Johnson. Johnson, 51, was elected on the first ballot...
Southeast Missouri Sports Massage relocates from Marble Hill to Cape GirardeauMarjorie Eddleman founded Southeast Missouri Sports Massage earlier this year based on experiences she had gone through with her own injuries and recovery. "I've had elbow tendonitis, I've thrown out a hamstring, even lower back issues, (and) I have...
New book from Jackson author1Jackson author Sarah Geringer recently published her latest book, "Hope for the Hard Days: 100 Encouraging Devotions". This is Geringer's seventh book of Christian nonfiction and is a compilation of devotional writing from her blog on her website,...
'Coming back to the roots' music show scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3Those with roots in Southeast Missouri seem to come back. This is true for musical and visual artist Samuel P, as well as Ashley Byrne, who is also a musician. Samuel is a hip-hop artist who graduated from Jackson High School in 2007. He has since...
Hiring fair slated for Monday in Cape GirardeauSoutheast Missouri State University and the local Missouri Job Center will host what's being called "a drive through hiring" event from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30. The location is the SEMO parking lot at 920 Broadway, across the street from...
First Responders Month: Fire in the blood for Glueck, children in Chaffee4Firefighter Grayson Glueck of Chaffee, Missouri, started his first responder and firefighter volunteer career in Delta in 1993 the day he turned 18. He said the chief at the time was a family friend who asked whether he would like to join the fire...
First Responders Month: Adrenaline junkie Jackson Fire Rescue first responder Robbie GreifJackson Fire Rescue Capt. Robbie Greif has spent 31 years in fire service, with 22 of them working for Cape Girardeau's county seat municipality. As a seasoned first responder, there is one day Greif will not soon forget March 17, 2022. On that...
First Responders Month: Deputy dedicated to helping abuse, assault survivorsCpl. Jaime Holloway is a one-woman department. Every sexual assault or domestic violence case the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office investigates goes through her. She began her role as a domestic violence investigator Jan. 1, 2014. Since then,...
First Responders Month: Local nurse recognized for five decades of service2Local nurse Desma Reno has won the 2023 Missouri Nurses Association Hall of Fame Award. The Hall of Fame award recognizes outstanding nurse leaders of the state, whose commitment to the nursing profession has advanced the goals of the association...
First Responders Month: Scott City VFD personifies 'jack of all trades'Lt. Ben Freeman exemplifies the "jack of all trades" persona at Scott City Volunteer Fire Department. Freeman, with nearly a decade of experience in the field, is a firefighter, emergency medical technician and training coordinator for the...
First Responders Month: Spencer's work with Special Olympics provides wide range of benefits2Fore some, public service goes beyond serving in the public sector. Cpl. Johnny Spencer, a Cape Girardeau police officer, is making an impact on his community and Special Olympics. With nine years of service under his belt, he is not only protecting...
First Responders Month: Jackson school resource officer provides more than security2At Jackson Middle School, Tim Lester is the go-to guy for 3D printing. He also helps out with the school's robotics club, teaches students how to change the oil in a vehicle and even jumps in to fix flat tires for parents dropping off or picking up...
Cape Girardeau County sheriff on sex offenders at Halloween2With the approach of Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31, Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is advising residents a total of 73 registered sex offenders in the county fall under the Halloween restriction portion of the relevant state statute. "We've...
Longtime Jackson Alderman Joe Bob Baker to retireFor the third successive election in Jackson, an incumbent will be leaving the Board of Aldermen in the Cape Girardeau County seat city. Ward 4 Alderman Joe Bob Baker told the Southeast Missourian on Wednesday, Oct. 25, he will not stand for...
Local author to sign books Saturday in JacksonAuthor and retired Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss will sign copies of his Elmwood Mystery novels "Grounded in Murder" and "Foul Rising" from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Riverside Regional Library, 1997 E. Jackson Blvd., in...
Breaking: Active shooter in Maine; media report says 22 dead, many injured6Police in Lewiston, Maine, are investigating what reports are calling a "mass casualty event" at several locations. CNN is reporting 16 dead and several dozen injured. This is a breaking story. More details will be forthcoming.
Cape Girardeau Public Schools builds for growth and plans for more8The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education voted to accept a bid for the renovation of the former Red Star Baptist Church building, located at 1301 Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The district purchased the building in December 2022 to be the...
Early optimism for City of Cape Girardeau 2023 deer hunt7City of Cape Girardeau's scheduled Saturday, Oct. 21, to Friday, Dec. 22, managed deer hunt is off to a promising start with seven deer taken in the hunt's first four days. In 2022, the second year for the hunt done in cooperation with the state...
Encore pizzeria to premiere at Cape's City Centre3Cody Kelley has around a decade of restaurant experience. He started at Fazoli's, managed a Chick-fil-A and worked at local establishments 36 Restaurant and Bar and Gabriel's Food + Wine. He's operated the A La Carte catering service since 2019. Now...
Southeast Missourian announces management changes11The Southeast Missourian recently announced several promotions among its management team. Assistant publisher Lucas Presson has added general manager responsibilities and will be responsible for the newspaper's day-to-day operations as well as the...
Notre Dame student achieves perfect score on ACT exam3Luke Richey, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, scored a perfect 36 on the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Richey said he was "very happy" when he received the results. "I just feel grateful and thankful to everyone...
Marble Hill Cakes sets up shop at Jackson location5Marble Hill Cakes, owned by Valeriia Nagornykh, started out in the eponymous Bollinger County town. Now, its moved to a larger location in a larger city at 4215 Highway 72 in Jackson. Nagornykh launched her bakery in May and was looking to add a new...
Cape Girardeau restaurant rebrandsEncore Pizzeria + Kitchen will have a Halloween grand opening from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31, inside Cape Girardeau City Centre, 2502 Tanner Drive. Cody Kelley 2016 Cape Girardeau Central graduate and former sous chef for the former...
USPS struggling to deliver mail; staffing, workplace rules blamed33The United States Postal Service in the Cape Girardeau area is struggling to get the mail out. Staffing shortages, workplace rules and alleged management decisions relating to resource deployment are to blame for delivery delays, according an...
Chaffee man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Cape Girardeau airport2A three-vehicle accident near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Thursday, Oct. 19, took the life of 21-year-old Benjamin M. Hastings of Chaffee, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze compact sedan traveling eastbound...
High Court allows White House to continue work to combat controversial social media posts2WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Friday said it would indefinitely block a lower court order curbing Biden administration efforts to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security. The justices said they...