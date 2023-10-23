Prayer 10-23-23

More to explore
Casino gaming numbers up in Southeast MissouriCentury gaming casinos in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, have shown monthly and quarterly admission increases, according to the latest available Missouri Gaming Commission data. At Century Casino Cape Girardeau, admissions rose 1% in...
Christa Weber discovering new role as Discovery Playhouse directorChrista Weber discovered her new position on Facebook. She saw a sponsored advertisement for the Discovery Playhouse executive director role and decided to respond to it. "I've always loved bringing my children to the Playhouse, so I thought (I'd)...
Cape Girardeau NAACP to host first banquet of the decadeThe Cape Girardeau NAACP branch will host its annual Freedom Fund banquet Saturday, Nov. 4 the first time it's been held since 2019. The coronavirus pandemic prevented the last three banquets from taking place, but this year's event is on schedule...
Notre Dame student achieves perfect score on ACT examLuke Richey, a senior at Notre Dame Regional High School in Cape Girardeau, scored a perfect 36 on the American College Testing (ACT) exam. Richey said he was "very happy" when he received the results. "I just feel grateful and thankful to everyone...
Marble Hill Cakes sets up shop at Jackson locationMarble Hill Cakes, owned by Valeriia Nagornykh, started out in the eponymous Bollinger County town. Now, its moved to a larger location in a larger city at 4215 Highway 72 in Jackson. Nagornykh launched her bakery in May and was looking to add a new...
New aluminum bleachers coming to Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in 2024SIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is working on a makeover of Art Saunders Arena. Out with the old bleachers and in with the new. "The planning and search for contractors to construct the bleachers started in the spring of 2022," said...
'Survivors' event Thursday modeled after 'Ted Talk'Think "Ted Talk", but for local people who have overcome huge obstacles. That's the concept behind the "Survivor Stories: In their Own Words" event scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Six area survivors will share their stories of perseverance at Scout...
USPS struggling to deliver mail; staffing, workplace rules blamed29The United States Postal Service in the Cape Girardeau area is struggling to get the mail out. Staffing shortages, workplace rules and alleged management decisions relating to resource deployment are to blame for delivery delays, according an...
Chaffee man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Cape Girardeau airport2A three-vehicle accident near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Thursday, Oct. 19, took the life of 21-year-old Benjamin M. Hastings of Chaffee, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze compact sedan traveling eastbound...
Smith laments stalled agenda with no House Speaker16One of the most prominent U.S. House Republicans, Southeast Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, made his thoughts clear as the stalemate in the U.S. House of Representatives speaker election dragged into the weekend. Ohio GOP member Jim Jordan on Friday,...
Most read 10/21/23High Court allows White House to continue work to combat controversial social media postsWASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court on Friday said it would indefinitely block a lower court order curbing Biden administration efforts to combat controversial social media posts on topics including COVID-19 and election security. The justices said they...
Club news
Transport council OKs adding Jackson bridge to TIF programIn a procedural move, replacement of Jackson's Sunset Bridge, built in 1964 and one of the county seat municipality's oldest spans, has been formally added to 2024-27 Transportation Improvement Plan. Board members of Southeast Metropolitan Planning...
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to hold medical examiner forum9Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved an upcoming public meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, to discuss making a long-standing potential county position a reality. "It's been an option since the county became first class in 1997,...
State auditor finds $160K missing from Dunklin County Sewer District2JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A report issued by state Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick reveals how a husband and wife duo violated the Missouri Constitution and mismanaged the Dunklin County (Missouri) Sewer District for years, resulting in at least $62,579 in...
One fatality in three-vehicle crash near Cape Girardeau Regional airport3State Highway Patrol reported one fatality and two injuries about 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, after a cement truck and two sedans collided on Route A-B, approximately 3 miles west of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
Carving pumpkins safely local occupational therapist weighs inBy tradition, Halloween is a scary holiday on the calendar, but cutting yourself while carving a pumpkin may be truly frightening, with potentially long-lasting impact on the victim. "Nothing is scarier than a hand injury," said Donna Hart Goodson...
Did you know?: Late Maj. Gen. John G. 'Jack' Waggener was a Southeast Missouri native2Maj. Gen. John G. "Jack" Waggener's surname will be familiar to those who pass through the west gate of Fort Leonard Wood, the sprawling 98-square-mile Army base near St. Robert, Missouri, in the Ozarks. The west gate of the facility is formally...
Kenneth Haskin recognized by Ingram's Magazine4Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin has been named among the "50 Missourians You Should Know" by Ingram's Magazine. "I believe public service is a calling. It is an opportunity to be a part of something greater than oneself. I work with the...
Authorities say human remains found those of missing St. Louis womanAuthorities contend human remains found last week in Bollinger County, Missouri, are those of a missing St. Louis woman. Bollinger County Coroners Office identified the remains found in the search of a property in rural Bollinger County to be Leah...
Second annual Punktoberfest this Saturday in downtown Cape GirardeauPunktoberfest returns this weekend to downtown Cape Girardeau. Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., and Red Claw Promotions will present the second annual Punktoberfest from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Punktoberfest will feature six...
Catholic Charities builds garden boxes for Parkview State School2Members of the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri construction team built raised garden boxes Tuesday, Oct. 17, for the students at Parkview State School in Cape Girardeau. Parkview State School is part of the Missouri Schools for the Severely...
Swifties support their beloved heroTaylor Swift fans, otherwise known as Swifties, from left, Charlsea Thurman, Remmi Patterson, Kali McGruder and Rhemington Harvey, point to a movie poster before heading inside to watch "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on the big screen Friday, Oct....
New eatery brings authentic Japanese cuisine to Cape3Natsuko Teshima had experience working in the catering business in St. Louis, but the prospect of owning a restaurant in Cape Girardeau was something she had never considered. Then, property at 424 Broadway in Scout Hall became available, already...
Cape Girardeau City Council approves ordinance changing zoning code1Cape Girardeau City Council members voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance amending the Central Business District (CBD) section of the city's zoning code at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16. The CBD is a large district containing many types of properties....
Most read 10/17/23Cape Girardeau City Council members approve final portions of West Park Mall project15Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the final pieces of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16 By 4-1 votes with Mayor Stacy Kinder and council members Mark Bliss, Dan Presson and Nate Thomas supporting and...
Most read 10/17/23Walmart-fully done: Missouri artist crafts mural for Jackson Walmart1If you were to take a trip to visit every mural Victoria Lane has designed, it would take you from her hometown of De Soto, Missouri, across the country and back. She's created murals that now stand in the eastern Missouri towns of Desloge and...
Finding Renewal After Decades of Substance Abuse, Prison Time: Courtney Trankle7Courtney Trankle says she always felt different from her family. When her father, a combat veteran, retired and moved their family from Fort Huachuca, Ariz., to the small town of Marble Hill, Mo., Trankle felt even more uncomfortable and alienated....
Area banker assails Hawley credit-card bill as 'misguided'12Adrian Breen, president/CEO of Perryville, Missouri-based The Bank of Missouri and current chairman of Missouri Bankers Association (MBA), said last week that Missouri's senior U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's credit card bill is "misguided." Breen, in a...