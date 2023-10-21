Prayer 10-22-23

More to explore
-
'Survivors' event Thursday modeled after 'Ted Talk'Think "Ted Talk", but for local people who have overcome huge obstacles. That's the concept behind the "Survivor Stories: In their Own Words" event scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday. Six area survivors will share their stories of perseverance at Scout...
-
USPS struggling to deliver mail; staffing, workplace rules blamed2The United States Postal Service in the Cape Girardeau area is struggling to get the mail out. Staffing shortages, workplace rules and alleged management decisions relating to resource deployment are to blame for delivery delays, according an...
-
Chaffee man killed in multi-vehicle crash near Cape Girardeau airport2A three-vehicle accident near Cape Girardeau Regional Airport Thursday, Oct. 19, took the life of 21-year-old Benjamin M. Hastings of Chaffee, Missouri. Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze compact sedan traveling eastbound...
-
Smith laments stalled agenda with no House Speaker7One of the most prominent U.S. House Republicans, Southeast Missouri Rep. Jason Smith, made his thoughts clear as the stalemate in the U.S. House of Representatives speaker election dragged into the weekend. Ohio GOP member Jim Jordan on Friday,...
-
Club news
-
Transport council OKs adding Jackson bridge to TIF programIn a procedural move, replacement of Jackson's Sunset Bridge, built in 1964 and one of the county seat municipality's oldest spans, has been formally added to 2024-27 Transportation Improvement Plan. Board members of Southeast Metropolitan Planning...
-
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to hold medical examiner forum5Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved an upcoming public meeting, scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 30, to discuss making a long-standing potential county position a reality. "It's been an option since the county became first class in 1997,...
-
State auditor finds $160K missing from Dunklin County Sewer District1JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A report issued by state Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick reveals how a husband and wife duo violated the Missouri Constitution and mismanaged the Dunklin County (Missouri) Sewer District for years, resulting in at least $62,579 in...
-
One fatality in three-vehicle crash near Cape Girardeau Regional airport3State Highway Patrol reported one fatality and two injuries about 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, after a cement truck and two sedans collided on Route A-B, approximately 3 miles west of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport...
-
Carving pumpkins safely local occupational therapist weighs inBy tradition, Halloween is a scary holiday on the calendar, but cutting yourself while carving a pumpkin may be truly frightening, with potentially long-lasting impact on the victim. "Nothing is scarier than a hand injury," said Donna Hart Goodson...
-
Did you know?: Late Maj. Gen. John G. 'Jack' Waggener was a Southeast Missouri native2Maj. Gen. John G. "Jack" Waggener's surname will be familiar to those who pass through the west gate of Fort Leonard Wood, the sprawling 98-square-mile Army base near St. Robert, Missouri, in the Ozarks. The west gate of the facility is formally...
-
Kenneth Haskin recognized by Ingram's Magazine3Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin has been named among the "50 Missourians You Should Know" by Ingram's Magazine. "I believe public service is a calling. It is an opportunity to be a part of something greater than oneself. I work with the...
-
Authorities say human remains found those of missing St. Louis womanAuthorities contend human remains found last week in Bollinger County, Missouri, are those of a missing St. Louis woman. Bollinger County Coroners Office identified the remains found in the search of a property in rural Bollinger County to be Leah...
-
Second annual Punktoberfest this Saturday in downtown Cape GirardeauPunktoberfest returns this weekend to downtown Cape Girardeau. Ebb and Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St., and Red Claw Promotions will present the second annual Punktoberfest from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. Punktoberfest will feature six...
-
-
Catholic Charities builds garden boxes for Parkview State School2Members of the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri construction team built raised garden boxes Tuesday, Oct. 17, for the students at Parkview State School in Cape Girardeau. Parkview State School is part of the Missouri Schools for the Severely...
-
Swifties support their beloved heroTaylor Swift fans, otherwise known as Swifties, from left, Charlsea Thurman, Remmi Patterson, Kali McGruder and Rhemington Harvey, point to a movie poster before heading inside to watch "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on the big screen Friday, Oct....
-
New eatery brings authentic Japanese cuisine to Cape2Natsuko Teshima had experience working in the catering business in St. Louis, but the prospect of owning a restaurant in Cape Girardeau was something she had never considered. Then, property at 424 Broadway in Scout Hall became available, already...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council approves ordinance changing zoning code1Cape Girardeau City Council members voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance amending the Central Business District (CBD) section of the city's zoning code at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16. The CBD is a large district containing many types of properties....
-
VintageNOW fashion show coming Saturday2The VintageNOW fashion show is back this year and will be held at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This year the fashion show has a fresh new theme, "ImagiNATION: Ode to the Arts". Deb...
-
Check out Halloween survival guide for Southeast MissouriOctober is for apple picking, pumpkin carving and ghost stories, and all are available in Southeast Missouri. Here is the ultimate Halloween survival guide: n Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau n Black Forest Haunted Ghost Town in Cape...
-
SEMO Symphony, Cape Band to play concertThe Southeast Missouri State University Wind Symphony and Cape Central High School's Concert Band will present a fall concert Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall,...
-
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day coming soon to JacksonThe Jackson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold their fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 28, at Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd. Jackson PD and the DEA...
-
Local News 10/17/23Rep. Jason Smith endorses Jordan, issues note of caution as House speaker vote nears24As the U.S. House prepares for an expected floor vote Tuesday, Oct. 17, to choose a new speaker, Southeast Missouri GOP congressman Jason Smith had a message for his colleagues after endorsing Ohio's Jim Jordan for the job Monday, Oct. 16. Smith,...
-
Local News 10/17/23U.S. House fails to elect new speaker on first vote8Signaling more turmoil ahead, Republicans rejected Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot Tuesday, as a surprising 20 holdouts denied the hard-charging ally of Donald Trump the GOP majority needed to seize the gavel...
-
Most read 10/17/23Cape Girardeau City Council members approve final portions of West Park Mall project15Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the final pieces of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16 By 4-1 votes with Mayor Stacy Kinder and council members Mark Bliss, Dan Presson and Nate Thomas supporting and...
-
Most read 10/17/23Walmart-fully done: Missouri artist crafts mural for Jackson Walmart1If you were to take a trip to visit every mural Victoria Lane has designed, it would take you from her hometown of De Soto, Missouri, across the country and back. She's created murals that now stand in the eastern Missouri towns of Desloge and...
-
Finding Renewal After Decades of Substance Abuse, Prison Time: Courtney Trankle7Courtney Trankle says she always felt different from her family. When her father, a combat veteran, retired and moved their family from Fort Huachuca, Ariz., to the small town of Marble Hill, Mo., Trankle felt even more uncomfortable and alienated....
-
-
Area banker assails Hawley credit-card bill as 'misguided'12Adrian Breen, president/CEO of Perryville, Missouri-based The Bank of Missouri and current chairman of Missouri Bankers Association (MBA), said last week that Missouri's senior U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's credit card bill is "misguided." Breen, in a...
-
Most read 10/14/23Cape Girardeau County man charged with sex crimes spanning many years4Cape Girardeau County authorities have charged a man with various alleged sex crimes. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Adam Kerr, a Cape Girardeau County resident, has been charged with first-degree rape,...
-
Most read 10/13/23'Perforation innovation': Cape plant produces new type of Charmin rolls6The Procter & Gamble plant in Cape Girardeau was at the forefront in manufacturing a new kind of toilet paper. "For the first time in over 100 years, we're redefining (toilet paper) as people know it," Gregg Weaver, a senior scientist at Procter &...