Speaking out on domestic violence

Letter to the Editor

As a survivor of domestic and firearms violence, I continue to use my voice for those who have been impacted by domestic violence.

As a community, we must do our part to advocate for others. Especially during this time of COVID-19 when situations have exacerbated immensely, I feel that it is important for me to continue to share my experiences with domestic violence and let others know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

When there is a firearm involved in a domestic violence situation, it is five times more likely for the victim to be killed. If you or you know someone in a precarious situation, call the domestic violence hotline. Also, make sure that you have a safety plan in place with a trusted friend or family member if possible.

I also feel that the medical staff should be empathetic in situations of domestic abuse and not judgmental. One in four women and one in nine men have been impacted by intimate partner violence in their lives. Domestic violence is not just the physical aspect. It is the mental, verbal, spiritual, emotional as well as the digital stalking where the abuser uses your social media platforms to create a new page and harass or threaten you. There are medical issues that develop because of the abuse suffered such as mental illness, chronic illness, poor ability to create healthy relationships, aggressive behavior and anxiety as well as limited finances.

LESLIE A WASHINGTON, Cape Girardeau