Concerning phishing calls

Letter to the Editor

Like many, many other times, a local number just phoned me, and after a bad A.I. initially said some things, it got "Brian" on the line, and he asked me if I had Medicare A and B in an accented voice.

I told him, "I'm in Israel." And he said, "I hope you die soon."

I thought, this is someone who preys on our seniors from afar while pretending to be close.

These calls aren't the same as missiles, but I feel like they're being used in place of them.

On the other hand, I just received another phishing call while writing this from "David" asking about my AT&T. I told him the same thing, and he was genuinely concerned and wished me well before telling me he understood and hopes things get better. I don't have to go further than my mobile phone to see there is good and bad everywhere. This gives me hope, but being prepared for the worst while hoping for the best is still a solid practice.

BRIAN PHILLIPS, Cape Girardeau