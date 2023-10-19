Concerning phishing calls

-
Letter (10/19/23)Speaking out on domestic violenceAs a survivor of domestic and firearms violence, I continue to use my voice for those who have been impacted by domestic violence. As a community, we must do our part to advocate for others. Especially during this time of COVID-19 when situations...
Column (10/19/23)Remember: It's the same war on two frontsIn normal times domestic political fights over foreign policy breakdown more or less along a conventional left-right divide. These are not normal times. The right is largely united around the need to support Israel in its war with Hamas, but...
Editorial (10/18/23)Notre Dame Activity Week raises amazing $318KSchool fundraisers are nothing new. Food items. Car washes. Raffles. There is almost always a classroom looking for a few bucks during each school year. But a little one-off campaign is not what Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Activity Week...
Column (10/18/23)Congress has a decision to make for cancer detectionEarlier this year, President Joe Biden announced a plan to reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years. He dubbed the initiative the "Cancer Moonshot 2.0," a nod to former President John F. Kennedy's ambitious plans to put...
Editorial (10/16/23)Editorial: Local men win on big stage induction into Special Olympics Missouri Hall of FameTwo Cape Girardeau men were recently on the receiving end of a great surprise. Officials with Special Olympics Missouri gathered a crowd Oct. 3 at Osage Centre. Among the group of coaches, athletes and supporters were Daniel Fultz, a longtime...
The blame debate is already going off the railsWithin hours of the slaughter in Israel, the question of Israel's "massive intelligence failure" as many have called it came to dominate a lot of the media coverage and conversation. On one level, this is entirely defensible. Israeli officials...
The superpower that can't arm itselfNo matter how much we'd like to believe in the inevitably of human progress and the spread of enlightened norms, we've learned the past couple of years that we still need artillery shells lots of artillery shells. The Hamas terror attack, together...
In a world full of distractions, we have to know our purposeIf we don't understand our purpose why we do the things we do we allow ourselves to get unnecessarily distracted. Work has been more stressful than usual lately. Things are shifting and changing at stations much higher than my paygrade, with...
Editorial (10/11/23)SEMO homecoming week -- a special celebration to mark 150 years of traditionSoutheast Missouri State University's annual homecoming celebration is always a fun time. Reconnecting with old friends. Seeing what's new around campus. Enjoying the pomp and circumstance swirling around a football game. This year, though, feels a...
Editorial (10/10/23)La Croix Church celebrates 35 years of ministryLa Croix Church recently celebrated its 35th anniversary, a milestone marker for one of Cape Girardeau's largest churches. The church got its start at the old movie theater located inside West Park Mall. Senior Pastor Rev. Ron Watts recently told...
Editorial (10/6/23)Arts Council to honor Kirby Ray with Dingledein AwardFrom Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus to outdoor sculptures along Broadway in Cape Girardeau, from live music to monthly art walks, Southeast Missouri has a varied and vibrant arts scene. But successful productions, exhibits and...
Editorial (10/4/23)Unclaimed property auction highlights huge state-held bountyA real-life reality TV show of sorts came to Cape Girardeau recently, as Vivek Malek, state treasurer, conducted a two-day unclaimed property auction at Drury Plaza Hotel. At the auction, bidders vied for all sorts of items, divided into 2,100 lots...
Editorial (10/2/23)Our local marching bands deserve a round of applauseSeveral area bands will come together Tuesday, Oct. 3, as part of the 79th annual Jackson Band Festival. There are a dozen high school marching bands from throughout the region participating, including: Chaffee Marching Red Devil Band, Scott City...
Editorial (9/29/23)SEMO District Fair, Shipyard Music Festival -- home run family eventsIf August means back to school and October truly heralds the arrival of cooler weather, September in Southeast Missouri is the time for family events. Two of the largest annual draws in the region didn't disappoint. SEMO District Fair kicked off...
Editorial (9/27/23)St. James AME Church marks 160 years of service"As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace." 1 Peter 4:10 Earlier this month, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th anniversary. In itself, that's...
Concerning phishing calls
Like many, many other times, a local number just phoned me, and after a bad A.I. initially said some things, it got "Brian" on the line, and he asked me if I had Medicare A and B in an accented voice.
I told him, "I'm in Israel." And he said, "I hope you die soon."
I thought, this is someone who preys on our seniors from afar while pretending to be close.
These calls aren't the same as missiles, but I feel like they're being used in place of them.
On the other hand, I just received another phishing call while writing this from "David" asking about my AT&T. I told him the same thing, and he was genuinely concerned and wished me well before telling me he understood and hopes things get better. I don't have to go further than my mobile phone to see there is good and bad everywhere. This gives me hope, but being prepared for the worst while hoping for the best is still a solid practice.
BRIAN PHILLIPS, Cape Girardeau