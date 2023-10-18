Notre Dame Activity Week raises amazing $318K
School fundraisers are nothing new. Food items. Car washes. Raffles. There is almost always a classroom looking for a few bucks during each school year.
But a little one-off campaign is not what Notre Dame Regional High School's annual Activity Week is, and the results speak for themselves.
The private school's students recently completed their annual fundraising week, and the net profit was a staggering $318,397.94 nearly $750 per student.
Wow!
Per capita, the senior class led the way with $892.81 per person ($76.781.55 total), followed by the junior class, $735.40 per person ($85,305.87); sophomore class, $729.42 per person ($75,859.63); and freshman class, $676.06 per person ($80,450.89).
Students who raised the most were Joe Stroup, $12,209; Grayson Maurer, $9,305.66; Laynie Brown, $8,212.24; Berkleigh Caldwell, $8,097.93; and Bennett Collier, $7,934.
Students raised the funds by selling all sorts of things snacks, candy, trash bags, pizza and butter braids and through raffles for various items $1,000 in free gas from Drury Southwest, jewelry, a spa package from Belladona Spa, a StayCation package featuring Courtyard by Marriott Cape Girardeau Downtown and Top of the Marq and a Yeti package from Shooters Gun Shop.
The funds go into the school's operating budget, which strengthens the district in many ways and supports families sending their children there.
A big thank you goes to all the local businesses and individuals who donated goods/services for the project and to all those who bought them.
The students learned a bit about working toward a beneficial goal and helped their school district in the process.
