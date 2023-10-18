Prayer 10-18-23

More to explore
Customers, employees express frustration with US Postal ServiceThe United States post office in the Cape Girardeau area is struggling to get the mail out. Employees, speaking on the condition of anonymity, say a combination of a severe staffing shortage and mismanagement of resources are leading to delivery...
Catholic Charities builds garden boxes for Parkview State SchoolMembers of the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri construction team built raised garden boxes Tuesday, Oct. 17, for the students at Parkview State School in Cape Girardeau. Parkview State School is part of the Missouri Schools for the Severely...
Swifties support their beloved heroTaylor Swift fans, otherwise known as Swifties, from left, Charlsea Thurman, Remmi Patterson, Kali McGruder and Rhemington Harvey, point to a movie poster before heading inside to watch "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on the big screen Friday, Oct....
New eatery brings authentic Japanese cuisine to CapeNatsuko Teshima had experience working in the catering business in St. Louis, but the prospect of owning a restaurant in Cape Girardeau was something she had never considered. Then, property at 424 Broadway in Scout Hall became available, already...
Cape Girardeau City Council approves ordinance changing zoning codeCape Girardeau City Council members voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance amending the Central Business District (CBD) section of the city's zoning code at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16. The CBD is a large district containing many types of properties....
VintageNOW fashion show coming SaturdayThe VintageNOW fashion show is back this year and will be held at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. This year the fashion show has a fresh new theme, "ImagiNATION: Ode to the Arts". Deb...
Check out Halloween survival guide for Southeast MissouriOctober is for apple picking, pumpkin carving and ghost stories, and all are available in Southeast Missouri. Here is the ultimate Halloween survival guide: n Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau n Black Forest Haunted Ghost Town in Cape...
SEMO Symphony, Cape Band to play concertThe Southeast Missouri State University Wind Symphony and Cape Central High School's Concert Band will present a fall concert Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Bedell Performance Hall,...
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day coming soon to JacksonThe Jackson Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration will hold their fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct 28, at Jackson Police Department, 202 W. Jackson Blvd. Jackson PD and the DEA...
U.S. House fails to elect new speaker on first vote7Signaling more turmoil ahead, Republicans rejected Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on a first ballot Tuesday, as a surprising 20 holdouts denied the hard-charging ally of Donald Trump the GOP majority needed to seize the gavel...
Firefighter injured in house fireA firefighter suffered a leg injury while battling a fire late Monday night, Oct. 16, according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. The department was dispatched to 105 Green Acres Drive at around 11:17 p.m. when flames...
Officer-involved fatal shooting under investigation in Sikeston1SIKESTON, Mo. An officer-involved shooting that resulted in a Delta man's death is under investigation in Sikeston. At about 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to 153 Murray Lane near the former...
Cape Girardeau City Council members approve final portions of West Park Mall project14Cape Girardeau City Council members approved the final pieces of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16 By 4-1 votes with Mayor Stacy Kinder and council members Mark Bliss, Dan Presson and Nate Thomas supporting and...
Rep. Jason Smith endorses Jordan, issues note of caution as House speaker vote nears24As the U.S. House prepares for an expected floor vote Tuesday, Oct. 17, to choose a new speaker, Southeast Missouri GOP congressman Jason Smith had a message for his colleagues after endorsing Ohio's Jim Jordan for the job Monday, Oct. 16. Smith,...
Walmart-fully done: Missouri artist crafts mural for Jackson Walmart1If you were to take a trip to visit every mural Victoria Lane has designed, it would take you from her hometown of De Soto, Missouri, across the country and back. She's created murals that now stand in the eastern Missouri towns of Desloge and...
Ameren employee from Jackson competes in Lineman's RodeoKolter McBride, a lineman for Ameren Missouri, competed in his first International Lineman's Rodeo on Saturday, Oct. 14, in Overland Park, Kansas. The Lineman's Rodeo was first held in 1984 and, according to its website, was created to maintain a...
Morning Star Behavioral to host open houseMorning Star Behavioral Associates in Cape Girardeau is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at its new clinic at 1 S. Main St. Morning Star, previously located in the Marquette Tower on Broadway, is a behavioral clinic...
Finding Renewal After Decades of Substance Abuse, Prison Time: Courtney Trankle6Courtney Trankle says she always felt different from her family. When her father, a combat veteran, retired and moved their family from Fort Huachuca, Ariz., to the small town of Marble Hill, Mo., Trankle felt even more uncomfortable and alienated....
Scarecrow Stroll brings out downtown Cape Girardeau businesses' creative sidesAn abundance of scarecrows are making their presence known on Main Street in Cape Girardeau. It's all part of the second annual Scarecrow Stroll. The event is organized by VisitCape and held as part of the Riverfront Fall Festival, which will be...
SEMO honors its distinguished alumniSoutheast Missouri State University honored five alumni during its Alumni Merit Awards ceremony Thursday, Oct, 12, in the Academic Hall auditorium. George Gasser, director of Alumni Relations, said there are more than 80,000 living SEMO alumni "out...
Person stabbed in Dexter; suspect apprehendedDexter, Missouri, police have apprehended a man in connection with a stabbing that occurred Saturday, Oct. 14. A social media post from Dexter Police Department says police responded to the 300 block of West Business Highway 60 shortly after 4 a.m....
Area banker assails Hawley credit-card bill as 'misguided'8Adrian Breen, president/CEO of Perryville, Missouri-based The Bank of Missouri and current chairman of Missouri Bankers Association (MBA), said last week that Missouri's senior U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's credit card bill is "misguided." Breen, in a...
Cape Council to consider final portions of West Park Mall project11Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider the potential final step in their process of approving a West Park Mall redevelopment plan at their meeting Monday, Oct. 16. In a departure from routine, the second and third readings of an ordinance...
SEMO set to screen Faulkner documentary next month3Southeast Missouri State University is known across the globe for its William Faulkner collection. That collection, housed in Kent Library as part of the Center for Faulkner Studies, is now part of a documentary. Retired university professor and...
Jason Smith laments Missouri woman's death in Israel3Calling it "barbaric, pure and simple", Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith has condemned the deaths of at least 25 Americans in Israel this past week, including 50-year-old Deborah Matias, born in Boone County, Missouri. Matias and her...
SEMO uses programs, location to prepare for enrollment cliff4While student enrollment has declined at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) over the last decade, it's far from the only university showing such trends. Full-time and equivalent enrollment at SEMO has declined 18% since a high in 2014,...
Cape PD investigating shooting injury1Cape Girardeau police are investigating a shooting that injured one and left bullet holes in two residences. At about 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, Cape Girardeau officers responded to the 100 block of Hanover Street for a report of shots fired. Once...
Most read 10/14/23Cape Girardeau County man charged with sex crimes spanning many years4Cape Girardeau County authorities have charged a man with various alleged sex crimes. According to Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker, Adam Kerr, a Cape Girardeau County resident, has been charged with first-degree rape,...
Photo Gallery 10/14/23SEMO Homecoming parade 2023
'Perforation innovation': Cape plant produces new type of Charmin rolls6The Procter & Gamble plant in Cape Girardeau was at the forefront in manufacturing a new kind of toilet paper. "For the first time in over 100 years, we're redefining (toilet paper) as people know it," Gregg Weaver, a senior scientist at Procter &...
Vehicles reported stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership5Seven vehicles were stolen from a Cape Girardeau auto dealership, according to police, but six of them were recovered within hours. Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, police responded to the 300 block of Siemers Drive for an alleged burglary....
Human remains found in Bollinger CountyAuthorities found human remains in rural Bollinger County, Missouri, on Thursday, Oct. 12, during a search for a missing St. Louis woman. A social media post from Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said authorities served a search warrant at a...