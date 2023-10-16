Guardian Angel School celebrated the feast of the Guardian Angels on Monday, October 2. Everyone enjoyed a free dress down day. In the afternoon, the archangel houses competed in house games.

The first game was "ready spaghetti". The participants had to carry an empty soda can with a spaghetti stick stuck through the can tab and held on each end by the mouths of the 2 students. There were 3 teams of 2 in each house. The cans, totaling 3, had to be stacked one on top of 2 cans.

The next game was "needle in a haystack". The 4 members per house had to each find a black colored piece of rice in a bowl of white rice using only tweezers to stir and pick it up.

The final game was "ping pong pyramid". Members had to bounce a ping pong ball into a plastic cup at the opposite end of the table. There were 6 cups and the 6 members had to get a ping pong in each cup.

The overall winner was Gabriel and Michael and Raphael tied for 2nd place. After the games, everyone enjoyed an ice cream treat.

After school, at 6 pm, Father Joseph Kelly celebrated Mass at Guardian Angel Church in honor of the Guardian Angels. Once everyone had exited church at the end of Mass, Fr. Kelly blessed 2 angel statues that will be placed on either side of Mary at the front of Guardian Angel School amid the rose bushes. What a fitting celebration to celebrate our Guardian Angels.