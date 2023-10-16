Local men win on big stage induction into Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame
Two Cape Girardeau men were recently on the receiving end of a great surprise.
Officials with Special Olympics Missouri gathered a crowd Oct. 3 at Osage Centre. Among the group of coaches, athletes and supporters were Daniel Fultz, a longtime Special Olympics athlete, and Stan Smith, who has coached Special Olympics athletes for three decades.
Larry Linthacum, president and CEO of Special Olympics Missouri, broke the news: Fultz and Smith will be among the 2023 class of inductees into Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame.
Over 25 years, Fultz has competed in basketball, softball and bowling. Four times, he has competed for Team Missouri at Special Olympics USA Games. At the announcement, Fultz was thankful for the honor, praising God and his coach, Smith.
In addition to coaching many athletes over the years, Smith has served as a Special Olympics Missouri volunteer area director, chaperon and mentor. He said his experiences with Special Olympics have been rewarding.
"They've all brought something to my life. I've seen them struggle, endure and fight through disappointments, but then again, I've seen them grow and laugh and have a great time. All of it's worth it," he said. "I never expected this for myself. The program and the athletes helped me get to where I am. I feel blessed and thankful."
Doug Gannon, Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation director, explained why Fultz and Smith deserve to go into the Hall.
"They've been at it for a long time. Daniel's been a great athlete for this program, and Stan's been an awesome supporter with a genuine passion for the athletes in the program. They're both willing to do anything and everything to make it successful," he said.
Special Olympics is an organization made up of people who put words of encouragement and support into action. Special Olympics athletes pour their efforts into training and working toward goals, enjoying the thrill of success that comes from doing their best.
Athletes such as Daniel Fultz and coaches such as Stan Smith are winners in anyone's book.
Fultz, Smith and the other inductees will go into the Hall of Fame at a Saturday, Nov. 18, banquet at Training for Life Campus in Jefferson City, Missouri.
