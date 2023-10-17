Fall and Winter Pet Safety Tips

The fresh, crisp air and Halloween decorations popping up everywhere not only puts us in the fall spirit, but also reminds us, as veterinarians, to pass along some helpful pet safety tips.

First, with kids back in school and busy with extracurricular activities, your pets might be spending more time napping on the couch without their playmates around. Try to split up walking duties among the whole family to ensure your pet still gets the exercise it needs. As the days get shorter with the time change, you might buy reflective leashes and collars for those early-morning or dusk walks. This keeps your pet visible to drivers.

As you head outside, remember to keep your pets on their flea, tick and heartworm prevention medications. Those harmful insects often do not fully hibernate in our region and can still infect our pets.

Just like us, pets might also suffer from seasonal hay fever and ragweed allergies. If your fur baby is itching, scratching or chewing on his or her skin, give us a call for an exam. Many affordable medications can bring instant relief.

Remember this flu and cold season, your medicines are not a solution for your pets. In fact, many human medications can be quite dangerous and even deadly to pets. Acetaminophen can cause liver failure and poor oxygen delivery in cats. Decongestants can cause ulcers, kidney damage and seizures in dogs, especially in high doses.

Keep antifreeze and windshield de-icers out of pets reach. These products taste sweet but contain ethylene, which causes liver and kidney failure when ingested. Clean up any spills on your garage floor. Also, do not use any rodent poison in your home. Even the smallest nibble can lead to internal bleeding and kidney failure. If your cat or dog eats any rat poison, call your veterinarian immediately.

Finally, as our pets put on their winter coat, its still important to brush and maintain it. Cats and dogs with thin hair might enjoy wearing a sweater to help keep them toasty.