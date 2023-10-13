We stand with Israel

Editorial

From the moment Hamas terrorists breached the Israeli border on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 7, it was apparent this attack was not an isolated, spur of the moment provocation.

The obviously long-planned attack came on a holiday, when Israeli Defense Forces would be thin. Iran-backed Hamas invaded from the land, sea and air. They overwhelmed Israel's famed "Iron Dome" air defenses with thousands of rockets and cut through its seemingly impenetrable "Iron Wall". They focused on killing as many Israeli civilians and taking as many hostages as possible -- indiscriminately pirating off whomever they could snatch. Among their targets was a peace concert attended by hundreds of young adults.

Official sources have confirmed the terrorists murdered wantonly. Men. Women. Children. They posted videos of some of the killings. Other videos showed the terrorists parading around the dead and wounded, proud of their despicable actions.

In the aftermath of the stunning initial attack, Israel's military has girded for war. Israel has bombarded Gaza City, home to Hamas, destroying military targets that Hamas purposefully placed near schools, hospitals and residential areas. More than 300,000 Israeli reservists have been called to active duty, and they have massed near the Gaza Strip border, columns of battle tanks ready to pummel one of the most densely populated cities on the planet. Israel has dubbed its response "Operation Iron Sword".

When Israel invades Gaza City -- and the invasion seems a near certainty -- many people will die. It is likely at least some of the hostages taken by Hamas will be among the casualties. Already, 25 Americans have been killed, and more remain in captivity or unaccounted for.

Hamas has pledged to kill hostages if the Israelis kill Palestinian civilians, even in the collateral damage of attacking Hamas military targets. Hamas leaders say they will broadcast these killings on social media for the world to see.

Hezbollah, also supported by Iran, has poked at Israel, too, in this time of crisis. Such testing at any time carries retaliatory risks; in this climate, such actions are even more dangerous.

As of Thursday, about 2,500 people have died in these hostilities. By the time this ends (and we have no idea what that might look like) that number may grow exponentially.

The United States is moving two Navy carrier groups into the eastern Mediterranean Sea. They are not there to actively engage but to deter others from entering the fray. No one -- Iran, Syria, Russia -- should doubt American desire to stave off a wider conflict.

Hamas planned these attacks to provoke Israel into retaliating against the entirety of the Gaza Strip, especially Gaza City. Its leaders intend to use the Palestinian people as human shields. They vow to kill hostages in public shows of defiance.

All of this is tragic, instigated by Hamas, leading to the heart-breaking deaths of innocent Israelis and Palestinians.

Hamas' cowardly, inhumane acts must be condemned.