Prayer 10-13-23

Missouri cannabis sales closing in on $100 million monthlyMissouri's Marijuana Legalization Initiative made sales of adult-use marijuana legal early in 2023 and, since then, revenues for recreational marijuana have soared from $71.7 million in February to $97 million in August, the last month for which the...
SEMO's Esports club offers many marketable skills beyond fun, gamesSoutheast Missouri State University's Esports club boasts over 500 members and is one of the largest student organizations on campus. The club's gaming room, the Arena, is located on the first floor of the Towers Complex residence hall and has over...
Firefighters association calls for public safety priority, more resourcesCape Girardeau Firefighters Association has taken to Facebook to express its concerns about loss of employees and to request the city's support and attention. While commending city leaders for their efforts to enhance the community, the group...
'Perforation innovation': Cape plant produces new type of Charmin rollsThe Procter & Gamble plant in Cape Girardeau was at the forefront in manufacturing a new kind of toilet paper. "For the first time in over 100 years, we're redefining (toilet paper) as people know it," Gregg Weaver, a senior scientist at Procter &...
SEMO parade to result in restricted parking areasCape Girardeau police will restrict parking Saturday, Oct. 14, along the route of Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming parade. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department said the restrictions will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday...
Cape public library holding Native American story nightsCape Girardeau Public Library will have two Native American storytelling nights this month, Wednesday, Oct. 18, and Monday, Oct. 23. Alli Boyer, the library's youth services coordinator, said the events are part of National Native American Heritage...
Vehicles reported stolen from Cape Girardeau dealership3Seven vehicles were stolen from a Cape Girardeau auto dealership, according to police, but six of them were recovered within hours. Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, police responded to the 300 block of Siemers Drive for an alleged burglary....
Suspect taken into custody in connection with shooting1A Cape Girardeau man has been charged in connection with a Sept. 17 shooting. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department said police, assisted by Cape Girardeau County Sheriffs Office personnel, arrested Kalum Campbell, 28, on Thursday, Oct....
Woman shot during struggle in Scott CityA struggle between two people resulted in one of them being shot, according to Scott City police. A social media post said officers responded Sunday, Oct. 8, to a report of a female with a gunshot wound. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a...
Human remains found in Bollinger CountyAuthorities found human remains in rural Bollinger County, Missouri, on Thursday, Oct. 12, during a search for a missing St. Louis woman. A social media post from Bollinger County Sheriff Casey Graham said authorities served a search warrant at a...
Rain, rain stay away! SEMO officials keep close eye on homecoming weather forecast1Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming parade is an annual must-see event for many in, around and beyond Cape Girardeau. And this year's parade will be bigger than ever as it is part of the university's sesquicentennial celebration....
Cape Girardeau County may have another record-breaking revenue year7October's general tax revenue figures are in from the state Department of Revenue, and Cape Girardeau County seems poised for another potentially record-shattering annum. In 2022, the county's general revenue surpassed $9 million for the first time...
New Centenary Methodist pastor to hold homecoming service SundayCentenary Methodist Church's newly appointed pastor, Carl Palmer, is set to lead a homecoming service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 15. This service, a celebration of homecoming during Southeast Missouri State University's homecoming weekend, will be...
More than $31,000 raised with Color Dash for cancer screeningsMore than $31,000 raised by Saint Francis Foundation's fifth annual Color Dash 5K and Fun Walk on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau will be used to provide free cancer screenings to individuals in need throughout the community. The...
Curriculum, program evaluations presented to Jackson school boardThe Jackson School District Board of Education members accepted an evaluation on the district's Parents As Teachers program during their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 10. The Parents As Teachers (PAT) program was described in the meeting's agenda as...
Malden man dies in two-vehicle crash near MorehouseA Malden, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday, Oct. 11. According to a report from the state Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 60 and Route E, south of Morehouse, Missouri. Steven...
SB US 61 in Cape reduced for turn lane, island construction1Southbound U.S. 61 South Kingshighway will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews construct a right turn lane and island near the U.S. 61/North Cape Rock intersection in Cape Girardeau, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation...
New terminal construction on schedule at regional airport2Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's new terminal construction is on schedule and expected to be substantially complete by March and fully complete by June. Airport manager Katrina Amos gave updates regarding projects to Airport Advisory Board members...
Restoration brightens Islamic Center4This Friday, Oct. 13, will mark a year since the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau purchased the old Masonic Temple on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Since then, it has given the building's facade a face-lift and the interior some much-needed cleaning,...
Deadline drawing closer for Missouri parents to apply for school expense grant6A new state program allows Missouri parents to apply for up to $1,500 for school supplies and resources through the Missouri Close the Gap Grant. However, they only have until Wednesday, Oct. 25, to submit their applications. The Missouri Department...
Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In to feature Taylor Swift concert5Calling all Southeast Missouri Taylor Swift fans. Were you not able to attend an Eras Tour concert or want to try and relive the experience? The Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, located at 272 Drive-in Lane in Chaffee, Missouri, will be featuring the "Taylor...
SEMO Jazz Ensemble to present Fall Jazz concertThe Southeast Missouri State University Jazz Ensemble will present its Fall Jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Felipe Brito, assistant professor and newly appointed director...
Route F overpass in Perry County reduced for bridge work; Route H in Bollinger County closed for drainage workThe Route F overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County -- from County Road 538 to County Road 518 -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the on...
Jason Smith assails new student forgiveness plan9U.S. Rep. Jason Smith is condemning the Biden administration's plan announced Wednesday, Oct. 4, to cancel $9 billion in student debt for 125,000 borrowers. The move comes as the pause of loan repayment by U.S. Department of Education ended Oct. 1...
Local News 10/10/23Did you know? Cape Girardeau's Peter Kinder is Missouri's longest serving lieutenant governor9In the long history of the Show Me State, no one person has served longer as the state's No. 2 official than former GOP Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau, now vice president of governmental affairs for SoutheastHEALTH. Since Missouri attained...
Cape Girardeau most expensive Missouri metro14According to second quarter 2023 data tracked by Missouri Economic Research & Information Center (MERIC), Cape Girardeau was the most expensive metropolitan area in the Show Me State in terms of cost of living. The most affordable in-state metro,...
Woman dies at St. Vincent football gameA woman at the St. Vincent High School football game in Perryville, Missouri, died Friday night, Oct. 6. According to an eyewitness, the elderly woman was in the stands at the game. Perry County, Missouri, Coroner William Bill Bohnert confirmed...
Photo Gallery 10/9/23Sneaker Ball by PORCH
Most read 10/7/23Jackson school officials tightening fiscal belt12The Jackson R-2 School District continues to evaluate and adjust to its budgetary situation following the defeat of two tax initiatives in March. The district has made approximately $500,000 in cuts this year, including about $182,000 from staff...