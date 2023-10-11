SEMO homecoming week -- a special celebration to mark 150 years of tradition

Editorial

Southeast Missouri State University's annual homecoming celebration is always a fun time. Reconnecting with old friends. Seeing what's new around campus. Enjoying the pomp and circumstance swirling around a football game. This year, though, feels a bit different -- for good reason.

SEMO is celebrating its sesquicentennial, and homecoming is one of those milestone events university officials are using to highlight its rich and significant history.

"This is going to be a massive event this year because it's the 150th anniversary of the university," explained George Gasser, director of Alumni Services. "We've expanded the weekend with more days and more events. It's going to be a really fun time."

A full slate of weekend events will start at 5 p.m. Thursday at Academic Hall with the Alumni Association Awards Celebration, which will honor five SEMO graduates.

Friday, Oct. 13, will feature a block party on campus. The party -- featuring a kids zone, beer garden and several dozen vendors with food, games and activities -- starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be on Normal Street between Academic Hall and Kent Library. Punctuating the party will be a "major" announcement from president Carlos Vargas at 5:30 p.m.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, gameday starts with the homecoming parade -- "150 Years of Tradition" -- which will travel east along Broadway before turning onto Main Street.

Then, at 2 p.m., the highlight of the weekend gets underway as the Redhawks host the Panthers of Eastern Illinois University in a newly constructed Houck Field.

Other events geared toward specific groups also dot this week's schedule.

In all, the week promises to be a showcase for the university and the community in which it's nestled.

There's a special buzz in the air that can only come from the energy on the university campus. It will crank up a few notches this week.