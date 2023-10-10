Elite Travel, Inc. President and CEO Completes ALGV Pro Certification

-
New terminal construction on schedule at regional airport1Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's new terminal construction is on schedule and expected to be substantially complete by March and fully complete by June. Airport manager Katrina Amos gave updates regarding projects to Airport Advisory Board members...
-
Restoration brightens Islamic Center4This Friday, Oct. 13, will mark a year since the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau purchased the old Masonic Temple on Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Since then, it has given the building's facade a face-lift and the interior some much-needed cleaning,...
-
Deadline drawing closer for Missouri parents to apply for school expense grant4A new state program allows Missouri parents to apply for up to $1,500 for school supplies and resources through the Missouri Close the Gap Grant. However, they only have until Wednesday, Oct. 25, to submit their applications. The Missouri Department...
-
Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In to feature Taylor Swift concert2Calling all Southeast Missouri Taylor Swift fans. Were you not able to attend an Eras Tour concert or want to try and relive the experience? The Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In, located at 272 Drive-in Lane in Chaffee, Missouri, will be featuring the "Taylor...
-
-
SEMO Jazz Ensemble to present Fall Jazz concertThe Southeast Missouri State University Jazz Ensemble will present its Fall Jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, in Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Felipe Brito, assistant professor and newly appointed director...
-
Route F overpass in Perry County reduced for bridge work; Route H in Bollinger County closed for drainage workThe Route F overpass over Interstate 55 in Perry County -- from County Road 538 to County Road 518 -- will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the on...
-
Did you know? Cape Girardeau's Peter Kinder is Missouri's longest serving lieutenant governor9In the long history of the Show Me State, no one person has served longer as the state's No. 2 official than former GOP Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder of Cape Girardeau, now vice president of governmental affairs for SoutheastHEALTH. Since Missouri attained...
-
Strong work ethic, friends serve cook at Jackson Middle School well1Dorris Peters recently celebrated her 85th birthday with one of her favorite meals orange chicken from the cafeteria at Jackson Middle School. Peters has been a cook at Jackson Middle School for 14 years and before that she was a custodian for the...
-
Area firms discuss manufacturing at First Friday event1Safety issues and labor shortages were among the topics discussed in a "manufacturing day" panel during Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee on Oct. 6 at Century Casino Event Center in Cape Girardeau. "In my 28 years, the...
-
Most read 10/10/23Cape Girardeau most expensive Missouri metro14According to second quarter 2023 data tracked by Missouri Economic Research & Information Center (MERIC), Cape Girardeau was the most expensive metropolitan area in the Show Me State in terms of cost of living. The most affordable in-state metro,...
-
SEMO to present Lanford Wilson's 'Fifth of July'Southeast Missouri State University's Conservatory of Theatre & Dance will present a production of Lanford Wilson's play "Fifth of July", opening Thursday, Oct. 12, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Wilson is a Pulitzer Prize- winning...
-
Fearless Comedy workshops for future comediansSoutheast Missouri State University's Crisp Museum will be welcoming Thomas Shaner of Cape Girardeau to host a four-week Fearless Comedy stand-up comedy workshop. Shaner has performed stand-up since 2009, but said he really broke into the business...
-
6 Jackson residents injured in separate weekend accidentsA Jackson girl suffered what state Highway Patrol said were serious injuries Saturday, Oct. 7, after the 2008 Volkswagen Jetta she was driving ran off Route Y 1 mile west of Jackson, struck a mailbox and overturned. The 16-year-old, who was not...
-
-
-
Case solved: University student helps crack mystery of bones without a name2An English major, newspaper archives, DNA samples and a family tree converged to help solve the identity of bones collected by the Cape Girardeau coroners office in 1980. They were identified as Louis Charles Borchers of Gordonville. Its...
-
Woman dies at St. Vincent football gameA woman at the St. Vincent High School football game in Perryville, Missouri, died Friday night, Oct. 6. According to an eyewitness, the elderly woman was in the stands at the game. Perry County, Missouri, Coroner William Bill Bohnert confirmed...
-
Photo Gallery 10/9/23Sneaker Ball by PORCH
-
Local News 10/8/23Israel declares war and approves 'significant' steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas20TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for "significant military steps" to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, portending greater fighting ahead as the...
-
Jackson school officials tightening fiscal belt12The Jackson R-2 School District continues to evaluate and adjust to its budgetary situation following the defeat of two tax initiatives in March. The district has made approximately $500,000 in cuts this year, including about $182,000 from staff...
-
Four injured in Stoddard County crashA Kennett, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Thursday, Oct. 5, in Stoddard County, Missouri. Monica Mendes, 19, was driving southbound on Highway 153, 3 miles north of Parma at about 11:30 a.m. when her 2019 Dodge...
-
Notre Dame students raise nearly $320K during Activity Week4Notre Dame Regional High School students broke a fundraising record during their Activity Week this year. Students raised a net profit of $318,397.94 -- $749.17 per capita. Among the classes, the senior class, with 86 students, claimed the top spot...
-
-
-
Local News 10/6/23Did you know: 5 communities flourishing, 5 in decline in Southeast MissouriDid you know which communities have experienced the most drastic changes in population in the area in recent years? Here are five communities with the highest population growth between the 2010 and 2020 censuses: n Gordonville: 59% growth from 391...
-
Local News 10/6/23Officials: Detours in Jackson going smoothlySchool and city officials say minus a few hiccups, the rerouting of traffic away from U.S. 61 from the uptown district to Route D has gone better than expected. However, the construction project could potentially shut down, or severely restrict,...
-
Most read 10/6/23Missouri AG asks Tyson Foods to sell Dexter plant5Attorney General Andrew Bailey, in a two-page letter dated Tuesday, Oct. 3, asked Tyson Foods to sell two Missouri poultry production plants the company plans to close in Dexter and Noel, Missouri. Dexter's shutdown is imminent as Tyson announced...
-
Most read 10/6/23SEMO's 150th celebration continues with blowout homecoming block party, parade, football game1Southeast Missouri State University students, faculty and alumni will be celebrating homecoming week with several events over the coming days. George Gasser, SEMO's director of Alumni Services, said this homecoming will be bigger than ever as this...
-
Most read 10/5/23Cape Girardeau woman charged in drug case6A Cape Girardeau woman has been arrested for allegedly keeping or operating a public nuisance in relation to suspected narcotics. A probable-cause statement provided by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says law enforcement...
-
Most read 10/3/23City of Cape Girardeau gets its own board game6Cape Girardeans can now play a game modeled after Hasbro Inc.'s classic Monopoly based in their own city. Late for the Sky Production Co., a Cincinnati-based developer, released Cape Girardeau-opoly on Sept. 20. Copies arrived at the city's Walmart...
Elite Travel, Inc. President and CEO Completes ALGV Pro Certification
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. --- Elite Travel, Inc. president and CEO, Carolyn Sandgren (Kempf) completed the ALG Vacations training. This in-depth training is a travel advisor specialist program that boosts knowledge of the travel industry. The program breaks down topics such as travel brand differences, educational resources, efficient booking, tips and tricks for complex itineraries and multi-origin vacations.
Sandgren received five CEU credits- three for completing the five certification modules and two electives.
Elite Travel, Inc. was founded in 1992 by people who love travel for its ability to enrich lives and increase appreciation for the world in which we live. Please contact them at 573-334-1234 or info@elitetravelinc.com or visit them www.elite-trips.com.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.