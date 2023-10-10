La Croix Church celebrates 35 years of ministry

-
Column (10/10/23)Our establishment's alternate realitiesOne common denominator that explains why previously successful societies implode is their descent into fantasies. A collective denial prevents even discussion of existential threats and their solutions. Something like that is happening in the United...
-
-
-
Jason Smith's words on speaker ouster are deceptiveAs an editor, you know that printed words are important and that words have definitions. Words can either inform or deceive the reader. This seems to be particularly true nowadays in the use of words by politicians. If a politician is using a word...
-
-
-
-
Editorial (10/6/23)Arts Council to honor Kirby Ray with Dingledein AwardFrom Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus to outdoor sculptures along Broadway in Cape Girardeau, from live music to monthly art walks, Southeast Missouri has a varied and vibrant arts scene. But successful productions, exhibits and...
-
-
Editorial (10/4/23)Unclaimed property auction highlights huge state-held bountyA real-life reality TV show of sorts came to Cape Girardeau recently, as Vivek Malek, state treasurer, conducted a two-day unclaimed property auction at Drury Plaza Hotel. At the auction, bidders vied for all sorts of items, divided into 2,100 lots...
-
-
A bomb thrower targets his own(Editor's note: The House voted 216-210 Tuesday afternoon to vacate the speakership. It was unclear Tuesday evening how the House would proceed.) The Matt Gaetz moment is upon us, and unless you enjoy politics as absurdist theater, you might want to...
-
-
Column (10/3/23)Doctors in Detroit making a differenceDETROIT "They say there are no atheists in foxholes. Maybe there are no atheists on operating tables." Dr. Ray Guarendi, a clinical psychologist, said this while emceeing a fundraising dinner for a new medical clinic for women and their children....
-
Editorial (10/2/23)Our local marching bands deserve a round of applauseSeveral area bands will come together Tuesday, Oct. 3, as part of the 79th annual Jackson Band Festival. There are a dozen high school marching bands from throughout the region participating, including: Chaffee Marching Red Devil Band, Scott City...
-
-
Editorial (9/29/23)SEMO District Fair, Shipyard Music Festival -- home run family eventsIf August means back to school and October truly heralds the arrival of cooler weather, September in Southeast Missouri is the time for family events. Two of the largest annual draws in the region didn't disappoint. SEMO District Fair kicked off...
-
Editorial (9/27/23)St. James AME Church marks 160 years of service"As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace." 1 Peter 4:10 Earlier this month, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th anniversary. In itself, that's...
-
Editorial (9/25/23)Adam Wainwright gave us a 'Billy Chapel' moment at Busch StadiumIn the movie "For Love of the Game", the fictional character Billy Chapel, played by Kevin Costner, is an aging hurler who finds himself pitching a perfect game at Yankee Stadium. Late in the game, famed broadcaster Vin Scully says: "And you know,...
-
Editorial (9/22/23)Miki Gudermuth: Her mission was highlighting accessibility challenges"The squeaky wheel gets the grease." Maryann "Miki" Gudermuth, 74, passed away Sept. 6, 2023. Her legacy of advocacy for those with disabilities will live on. Miki's story starts long ago when she was a baby, 9 months old. Diagnosed with polio, she...
-
Editorial (9/20/23)Lutheran Family and Children's Services marks 50 years in Southeast MissouriThere are many organizations in Southeast Missouri and across the state doing good work, helping whomever they can, however they can. Not many, though, trace their lineage to post-Civil War America. Lutheran Family and Children's Services of...
-
-
Editorial (9/18/23)5 new projects pitched as part of Leadership CapeDid you know projects such as Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Discovery Playhouse, Shipyard Music Festival, Cape Catfish and many others got their start or aligned with project ideas from Leadership Cape? The seven-month leadership development...
-
Editorial (9/15/23)Shipyard Music Festival returns for fifth year full of music, fun for allIf two days of fantastic music, good food and drink and even activities for the little ones -- all in a convenient location -- sound like a good time, Shipyard Music Festival will be the place to be next weekend. The fifth installment of the...
-
La Croix Church celebrates 35 years of ministry
La Croix Church recently celebrated its 35th anniversary, a milestone marker for one of Cape Girardeau's largest churches.
The church got its start at the old movie theater located inside West Park Mall. Senior Pastor Rev. Ron Watts recently told the Southeast Missourian they ran an advertisement in the newspaper seeking help from anyone in the community interested in starting the church. Eight individuals responded and started making phone calls to 36,000 people in the community. And on the first Sunday, Oct. 2, 1988, 210 people gathered for worship at Wehrenberg Theater.
A notable fact about the church is its leadership. Watts has been pastor at La Croix for all 35 years of the church's existence. That's significant and speaks well of his impact both within the walls of the church and in the community.
Over the course of the last 35 years, La Croix has experience significant growth. They hold two services at the Cape Girardeau campus, another at their Benton location and also livestream services on lacroixchurch.org.
"We are all about making disciples, inviting people who may not feel part of the church to come and follow Jesus," Watts told the Southeast Missourian. "I hope La Croix will always have the same posture of openness and receptivity to people."
This area is blessed with many churches doing important work to share the love of Jesus, both with the life-changing message of the Gospel and meeting physical needs. La Croix Church has been a leader in this effort. We extend our congratulations to the church's leadership and members on 35 years.
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.