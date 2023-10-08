Local Children Donate Wild Seeds

-
Photo Gallery 10/9/23Sneaker Ball by PORCH
Local News 10/8/23Israel declares war and approves 'significant' steps to retaliate for surprise attack by Hamas8TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) The Israeli government formally declared war Sunday and gave the green light for "significant military steps" to retaliate against Hamas for its surprise attack from the Gaza Strip, portending greater fighting ahead as the...
Woman dies at St. Vincent football gameA woman at the St. Vincent High School football game in Perryville, Missouri, died Friday night, Oct. 6. According to an eyewitness, the elderly woman was in the stands at the game. Perry County, Missouri, Coroner William "Bill" Bohnert confirmed...
Jackson school officials tightening fiscal belt12The Jackson R-2 School District continues to evaluate and adjust to its budgetary situation following the defeat of two tax initiatives in March. The district has made approximately $500,000 in cuts this year, including about $182,000 from staff...
Four injured in Stoddard County crashA Kennett, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Thursday, Oct. 5, in Stoddard County, Missouri. Monica Mendes, 19, was driving southbound on Highway 153, 3 miles north of Parma at about 11:30 a.m. when her 2019 Dodge...
Notre Dame students raise nearly $320K during Activity Week4Notre Dame Regional High School students broke a fundraising record during their Activity Week this year. Students raised a net profit of $318,397.94 -- $749.17 per capita. Among the classes, the senior class, with 86 students, claimed the top spot...
Did you know: 5 communities flourishing, 5 in decline in Southeast MissouriDid you know which communities have experienced the most drastic changes in population in the area in recent years? Here are five communities with the highest population growth between the 2010 and 2020 censuses: n Gordonville: 59% growth from 391...
Case solved: University student helps crack mystery of bones without a name1An English major, newspaper archives, DNA samples and a family tree converged to help solve the identity of bones collected by the Cape Girardeau coroners office in 1980. They were identified as Louis Charles Borchers of Gordonville. Its somewhat...
Officials: Detours in Jackson going smoothlySchool and city officials say minus a few hiccups, the rerouting of traffic away from U.S. 61 from the uptown district to Route D has gone better than expected. However, the construction project could potentially shut down, or severely restrict,...
Thompson Rehder holds large fundraising edge for state's No. 2 job7State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City holds a substantial lead in fundraising in her bid to win the 2024 GOP nomination for state lieutenant governor. Thompson Rehder, 54, threw her hat in the ring July 11 to succeed incumbent Republican...
Somatic Synergy: healing via movement and interoceptionSue Nesler, owner of Yoga East Healing Arts Studio located at 835 Broadway, Suite 100, in Cape Girardeau, incorporates her knowledge of counseling with yoga therapy to help individuals heal their trauma using Somatic Synergy. Somatic Synergy is a...
Missouri AG asks Tyson Foods to sell Dexter plant5Attorney General Andrew Bailey, in a two-page letter dated Tuesday, Oct. 3, asked Tyson Foods to sell two Missouri poultry production plants the company plans to close in Dexter and Noel, Missouri. Dexter's shutdown is imminent as Tyson announced...
Memorial dedication for former Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec directorCape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host a memorial dedication 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Capaha Park Shelter No. 3 in Cape Girardeau, to celebrate late Parks and Recreation director Julia Thompson Jones. This event will celebrate...
Jackson business' employee to present at trucking conferenceSikeston, Missouri, resident Debra Hall has more than a decade of trucking experience under her belt at just 32 years old. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, she'll present her experiences in the industry at a national conference. Hall will participate in a...
SEMO's 150th celebration continues with blowout homecoming block party, parade, football game1Southeast Missouri State University students, faculty and alumni will be celebrating homecoming week with several events over the coming days. George Gasser, SEMO's director of Alumni Services, said this homecoming will be bigger than ever as this...
SEMO symphony orchestra to present all-American concertThe Southeast Missouri State University Symphony Orchestra will present a Gala Season Opener featuring notable American composers Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Sara Edgerton, artistic director and conductor of the...
Cape Girardeau man in custody after alleged kidnapping6A Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after an alleged burglary and attempted kidnapping. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Rickey Foulks, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 4, and has been charged by Cape...
University officials say fraud investigation continuingSoutheast Missouri State University officials and law enforcement authorities are continuing to investigate alleged wire fraud committed against the university. A release from SEMO sent Thursday, Oct. 5, said the alleged fraud does not involve...
NB I-55 in Cape County, Highway 74 in Cape, two locations on SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge work; Highway 114 in Stoddard, New Madrid and Scott counties reduced for pavement repairs1Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 93.0 to mile marker 93.8 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance, a MoDOT news release said....
Photo Gallery 10/6/23Project Hope 2023
New Scott City police chief Chris Griggs addresses staffing, protecting community5Chris Griggs is heading a police department less than 10 miles from where he grew up. A Chaffee, Missouri, native, Griggs, 47, was named Scott City's interim police chief Sept. 5. Mayor Norman Brant and City Council members removed the interim tag...
NPR correspondent speaks on career, politics during KRCU eventDon Gonyea, a political correspondent for National Public Radio, spoke at a fundraising breakfast for KRCU Public Radio on Wednesday, Oct. 4, on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau. Gonyea spoke about his years reporting...
Local BBB offers advice on scams targeting seniors2Sydney Waters, regional director of the Cape Girardeau-based office of Better Business Bureau (BBB), has created a 30-slide PowerPoint presentation warning senior citizens of scam attempts. Waters, who assumed the BBB role in June, shared her...
Most read 10/5/23Cape Girardeau woman charged in drug case6A Cape Girardeau woman has been arrested for allegedly keeping or operating a public nuisance in relation to suspected narcotics. A probable-cause statement provided by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says law enforcement...
Most read 10/4/23Jason Smith discusses Kevin McCarthy's ouster14Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith, an ally of Kevin McCarthy, did not mince words Tuesday, Oct. 3, following the ouster of the California Republican as speaker of the House. In a lengthy statement released by the House Ways and Means...
Most read 10/3/23Cape Girardeau officials approve portions of West Park Mall redevelopment; final action still to come22Cape Girardeau City Council members overwhelmingly supported most of a West Park Mall redevelopment plan at their meeting Monday, Oct. 2. In a combination of final and initial action, the group endorsed River City Centre LLC's $104 million project...
Most read 10/3/23City of Cape Girardeau gets its own board game6Cape Girardeans can now play a game modeled after Hasbro Inc.'s classic Monopoly based in their own city. Late for the Sky Production Co., a Cincinnati-based developer, released Cape Girardeau-opoly on Sept. 20. Copies arrived at the city's Walmart...
Local Children Donate Wild Seeds
Elizabeth and Nicholas Peters of Cape Girardeau collected wild persimmon fruit Saturday, Oct. 7th, for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). The children, ages 7 and 5, learned that the MDC was asking the public to collect nuts and fruit from specific local wild species of trees and decided to participate.
The Peters backyard sits at the edge of a patch of forest in town. The childrens next-door neighbors allowed them to collect fruit from two wild persimmon trees in their yard. The ripe fruit is eatable, and it is a food source for a variety of wildlife. Each persimmon can contain from 1 to 10 seeds.
Locally, during business hours, the seeds can be delivered to the Conservation Nature Center located at North County Park. Once the collections are complete, conservation staff will deliver the natural treasure to the Missouri State Forest Nursery at Licking, Mo.
For more information visit the following link: George O. White State Forest Nursery | Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov)
