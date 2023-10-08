Local Children Donate Wild Seeds

Elizabeth and Nicholas Peters of Cape Girardeau collected wild persimmon fruit Saturday, Oct. 7th, for the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). The children, ages 7 and 5, learned that the MDC was asking the public to collect nuts and fruit from specific local wild species of trees and decided to participate.

The Peters backyard sits at the edge of a patch of forest in town. The childrens next-door neighbors allowed them to collect fruit from two wild persimmon trees in their yard. The ripe fruit is eatable, and it is a food source for a variety of wildlife. Each persimmon can contain from 1 to 10 seeds.

Locally, during business hours, the seeds can be delivered to the Conservation Nature Center located at North County Park. Once the collections are complete, conservation staff will deliver the natural treasure to the Missouri State Forest Nursery at Licking, Mo.

For more information visit the following link: George O. White State Forest Nursery | Missouri Department of Conservation (mo.gov)