Arts Council to honor Kirby Ray with Dingledein Award

Editorial

From Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus to outdoor sculptures along Broadway in Cape Girardeau, from live music to monthly art walks, Southeast Missouri has a varied and vibrant arts scene. But successful productions, exhibits and events don't simply happen. They take planning, organization and support.

One of the area's most enthusiastic and present arts supporters is Kirby Ray. A longtime radio personality on Real Rock 99.3 and himself a musician, Ray has used his platforms and personal energy to spread the word about the arts and Arts Council of Southeast Missouri.

His involvements in the arts community earned him the 2023 Otto F. Dingledein Award.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

Established in 1975, the award honors living individuals whose artistic achievements have positively enriched the cultural fabric of the community, according to the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's website. The award can be given to artists, non-artists or organizations. The criteria used in selection of the award winner include an evaluation of the individual's support of or participation in the areas of drama, writing, visual arts, music or dance. Support of the Arts Council is also a criterion.

Ray certainly meets those guidelines.

"I think you'll be amazed when you see how many counties the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri has. ... They help get the word out about art events. So everybody should be part of it. ... I don't draw or paint and I won this award just by putting the word out. So to have everybody welcome, I think that's incredible," Ray said.

The award means a lot to him, calling it one of the highest honors of his life.

"So for one year, that's my title. The person who held the title for the last year, every time I would see her out, I just be like, 'You got the title, be proud of it.' Now, I get to have it for a year. This is incredible. I'm just totally blown away. And anything to make my mom proud -- I'm happy. So my mom's proud about it," Ray said

Ray will receive the award at the council's annual gala, set for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at 1222 West Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. This year's theme is "A Friday Night Salon with Picasso's Muses".

The gala is open to all. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the council's website, capearts.org.