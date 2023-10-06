Prayer 10-6-23

More to explore
Officials: Detours in Jackson going smoothlySchool and city officials say minus a few hiccups, the rerouting of traffic away from U.S. 61 from the uptown district to Route D has gone better than expected. However, the construction project could potentially shut down, or severely restrict,...
Somatic Synergy: healing via movement and interoceptionSue Nesler, owner of Yoga East Healing Arts Studio located at 835 Broadway, Suite 100, in Cape Girardeau, incorporates her knowledge of counseling with yoga therapy to help individuals heal their trauma using Somatic Synergy. Somatic Synergy is a...
Missouri AG asks Tyson Foods to sell Dexter plantAttorney General Andrew Bailey, in a two-page letter dated Tuesday, Oct. 3, asked Tyson Foods to sell two Missouri poultry production plants the company plans to close in Dexter and Noel, Missouri. Dexter's shutdown is imminent as Tyson announced...
Memorial dedication for former Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec directorCape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host a memorial dedication 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Capaha Park Shelter No. 3 in Cape Girardeau, to celebrate late Parks and Recreation director Julia Thompson Jones. This event will celebrate...
Thompson Rehder holds large fundraising edge for state's No. 2 jobState Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City holds a substantial lead in fundraising in her bid to win the 2024 GOP nomination for state lieutenant governor. Thompson Rehder, 54, threw her hat in the ring July 11 to succeed incumbent Republican...
Jackson business' employee to present at trucking conferenceSikeston, Missouri, resident Debra Hall has more than a decade of trucking experience under her belt at just 32 years old. On Wednesday, Oct. 11, she'll present her experiences in the industry at a national conference. Hall will participate in a...
SEMO's 150th celebration continues with blowout homecoming block party, parade, football gameSoutheast Missouri State University students, faculty and alumni will be celebrating homecoming week with several events over the coming days. George Gasser, SEMO's director of Alumni Services, said this homecoming will be bigger than ever as this...
SEMO symphony orchestra to present all-American concertThe Southeast Missouri State University Symphony Orchestra will present a Gala Season Opener featuring notable American composers Tuesday, Oct. 10, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Sara Edgerton, artistic director and conductor of the...
Did you know: 5 communities flourishing, 5 in declineDid you know which communities have experienced the most drastic changes in population in the area in recent years? Here are five communities with the highest population growth between the 2010 and 2020 censuses: n Gordonville: 59% growth from 391...
Cape Girardeau man in custody after alleged kidnappingA Cape Girardeau man faces several felony charges after an alleged burglary and attempted kidnapping. A release from Cape Girardeau Police Department says Rickey Foulks, 25, was taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 4, and has been charged by Cape...
University officials say fraud investigation continuingSoutheast Missouri State University officials and law enforcement authorities are continuing to investigate alleged wire fraud committed against the university. A release from SEMO sent Thursday, Oct. 5, said the alleged fraud does not involve...
NB I-55 in Cape County, Highway 74 in Cape, two locations on SB US 61 in Cape County reduced for bridge work; Highway 114 in Stoddard, New Madrid and Scott counties reduced for pavement repairsInterstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County from mile marker 93.0 to mile marker 93.8 will be reduced to one lane with a 14-foot width restriction as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance, a MoDOT news release said....
New Scott City police chief Chris Griggs addresses staffing, protecting community5Chris Griggs is heading a police department less than 10 miles from where he grew up. A Chaffee, Missouri, native, Griggs, 47, was named Scott City's interim police chief Sept. 5. Mayor Norman Brant and City Council members removed the interim tag...
NPR correspondent speaks on career, politics during KRCU eventDon Gonyea, a political correspondent for National Public Radio, spoke at a fundraising breakfast for KRCU Public Radio on Wednesday, Oct. 4, on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau. Gonyea spoke about his years reporting...
Local BBB offers advice on scams targeting seniors2Sydney Waters, regional director of the Cape Girardeau-based office of Better Business Bureau (BBB), has created a 30-slide PowerPoint presentation warning senior citizens of scam attempts. Waters, who assumed the BBB role in June, shared her...
Underberg House Concerts to bring in Dusty Bo on SaturdayA last minute cancellation for St. Louis. A new act for Cape Girardeau. Dusty Bo and the Contraband will be performing Saturday, Oct. 7, at Underberg House Concerts, 1122 Patricia St. in Cape Girardeau. Dusty Bo is a native of Louisville, Kentucky,...
Cape Girardeau woman charged in drug case6A Cape Girardeau woman has been arrested for allegedly keeping or operating a public nuisance in relation to suspected narcotics. A probable-cause statement provided by Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker says law enforcement...
Cape Girardeau firefighters respond to residential fireThe Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a house fire Tuesday night, Oct. 3, at 547 S. Pacific St. in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau firefighters arrived around 10:30 p.m. to find smoke showing from the front side of the 1 1/2-story...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/5/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct, 5 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Oct. 2, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/ department heads n Updates on new jail and...
FEMA to conduct nationwide alert today1WASHINGTON -- FEMA, in coordination with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) today, Oct. 4. The national test will consist of two...
Jackson 2024 aldermanic election scheduledFour seats on Jackson's Board of Aldermen council come up for election Tuesday, April 2. In the last two election cycles in the Cape Girardeau County seat community, voters turned out long-term incumbent aldermen. In 2022, Michael Seabaugh defeated...
Local participants to be inducted into Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame1Special Olympics Missouri announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, that two longtime Cape Girardeau participants, an athlete and a coach, will be inducted into the Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame in November. Daniel Fultz and Stan Smith were surprised by...
Jason Smith discusses Kevin McCarthy's ouster14Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith, an ally of Kevin McCarthy, did not mince words Tuesday, Oct. 3, following the ouster of the California Republican as speaker of the House. In a lengthy statement released by the House Ways and Means...
A Cretaceous caper: Bollinger County solves dinosaur theftMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Sometime over the summer, a dinosaur disappeared from the front of a bank in Marble Hill. On Tuesday, the Bollinger County dinosaur larceny was solved. The case involved an informant, a high school principal, the chamber of...
Most read 10/3/23Cape Girardeau officials approve portions of West Park Mall redevelopment; final action still to come22Cape Girardeau City Council members overwhelmingly supported most of a West Park Mall redevelopment plan at their meeting Monday, Oct. 2. In a combination of final and initial action, the group endorsed River City Centre LLC's $104 million project...
Most read 10/3/23City of Cape Girardeau gets its own board game6Cape Girardeans can now play a game modeled after Hasbro Inc.'s classic Monopoly based in their own city. Late for the Sky Production Co., a Cincinnati-based developer, released Cape Girardeau-opoly on Sept. 20. Copies arrived at the city's Walmart...
Photo Gallery 10/2/23Sunday at the park with bands, bubbles and baptisimsLa Croix church of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 35th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Cape Girardeau County Park North with live music, food trucks, and a giant bubble machine. 35 children and adults were baptized as a new generation to take on...
Most read 9/30/23Treasurer resigns from Perry County trustees board; Hutchison demands access to closed meeting records1PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- On the final countdown before Perry Memorial Health System was to be absorbed by the Mercy system, a meeting in the basement of Perry County Memorial Hospital demonstrated a divided community over the direction of the local...
Most read 9/30/23Council to take up mall project agreement at Monday meeting10Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider a comprehensive Redevelopment Agreement for West Park Mall at their meeting, Monday, Oct 2. The proposed Redevelopment Agreement from River City Centre LLC, a group of local investors who bought the...
Most read 9/29/23SoutheastHEALTH's $50 million renovation project complete1Wielding a gigantic pair of scissors, Ken Bateman and Lauren Thomas cut through a pair of ribbons Thursday, Sept. 28, symbolizing the completion of SoutheastHEALTH's renovated 1708 Lacey St. building in Cape Girardeau. Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH's...
Most read 9/29/23Fraternal Order of Police says five arrested in Cape Girardeau19Five people were arrested in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Sept. 27, after an alleged vehicle theft. According to a social media post from Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51 -- an organization comprised of Cape Girardeau police officers --...
Most read 9/28/23Officials address homeless people camping along LaCroix Trail15Homeless people camping near Cape Girardeau's walking trail is an infrequent but steady issue being addressed by the city. For example, the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 26, found an individual camping near the trail, and simply...