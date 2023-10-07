Meet the Expert Renee Clements: Help your daughter or granddaughter find her dream wedding dress
Since opening the doors in the heart of downtown Cape Girardeau in 2016, Renee Clements, owner of Magnolias Bridal Boutique, has worked to create an experience that focuses on the bride as she finds her dream wedding gown. By appointment only, each bride receives one-on-one attention with their wedding consultant and loved ones.
Upon arriving, the group looks through dresses in the showroom, choosing a select number to try on. Then, as the bride tries on these selections and the consultant hears her preferences, the consultant makes suggestions of other dresses the bride may love. Clements describes it as putting puzzle pieces together based off of the brides feedback.
Clements says she realizes many mothers have been dreaming of helping their daughter pick out her wedding gown since they found out they were having a baby girl, so moms get a lot of love when they come in, as do grandmothers. Clements hopes the bride and her loved ones walk away with memories that will last a lifetime.
We are all about loving and celebrating. Its just that simple, Clements says. Its just about loving on people and celebrating them in this special season.
Here, Clements gives three tips to parents and grandparents as they help their daughter or granddaughter find the perfect dress:
1. Love and support the bride.
Every bride needs a different level of support and encouragement from her loved ones who are with her while shes finding her dress, Clements says. Understand how the bride needs to be supported, and then offer your love to her in that way throughout the process.
Its about what [she] feels comfortable in, and we all feel comfortable in different things, Clements says. At the end of the day, [shes] going to look beautiful, but how does [the dress] make [her] feel? Does it give [her] that little extra sit up straight, shoulders back and walk in the room with confidence?
2. Listen for keywords from the bride.
Clements says its important to hear the feedback the bride gives as she tries on dresses, listening specifically for the buzzwords love, beautiful and see myself, which are green lights. On the flip side, the word like can help eliminate dresses that arent the right one, because, Clements says, there is a big difference between saying, I like this versus I love this.
3. Have fun.
Remember, helping your daughter or granddaughter find her wedding dress isnt something you get to do every day, so focus on the moment, not on everything else going on in the whirlwind of life. Have the glass of champagne, have the cupcakes, sit down in the comfy chair and listen to the music, Clements says.
Allow yourself just to take it all in and be a part of the experience and treat yourself, Clements says. It really is a celebration for everyone.
307 Broadway St.
Cape Girardeau, Mo 63701
Hours of Operation
By appointment only
