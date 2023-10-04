Unclaimed property auction highlights huge state-held bounty

-
A bomb thrower targets his own(Editor's note: The House voted 216-210 Tuesday afternoon to vacate the speakership. It was unclear Tuesday evening how the House would proceed.) The Matt Gaetz moment is upon us, and unless you enjoy politics as absurdist theater, you might want to...
Column (10/3/23)Doctors in Detroit making a differenceDETROIT "They say there are no atheists in foxholes. Maybe there are no atheists on operating tables." Dr. Ray Guarendi, a clinical psychologist, said this while emceeing a fundraising dinner for a new medical clinic for women and their children....
Editorial (10/2/23)Our local marching bands deserve a round of applauseSeveral area bands will come together Tuesday, Oct. 3, as part of the 79th annual Jackson Band Festival. There are a dozen high school marching bands from throughout the region participating, including: Chaffee Marching Red Devil Band, Scott City...
Solving America's housing woes or making them worse?America needs more housing. Pressure for reform is only growing as available homes get less and less affordable. Unfortunately, rather than addressing the root cause of high housing prices an epidemic of local overregulation that prevents enough...
W.K. Kellogg was more than a cereal kingStarting Oct. 2, Kellogg Company announced it will be dividing into two independently traded companies. Kellanova will handle all the snacks and WK Kellogg Co. will handle cereal brands. When people think of Kellogg's, they tend to think cornflakes,...
Column (9/30/23)Our new Black Republican leadersRecently I wrote about Mesha Mainor, who represents a deep blue district in Atlanta in the Georgia state legislature, announcing that she is switching parties and becoming a Republican. Mainor specifically noted her frustration with the Democratic...
Column (9/30/23)Skipping the debates has worked for TrumpWoody Allen said 90% of life is showing up. Donald Trump is proving that he overshot the mark considerably. The former president has paid no discernible price for skipping the Republican debates. Arguably, he's been winning them by diminishing the...
Editorial (9/29/23)SEMO District Fair, Shipyard Music Festival -- home run family eventsIf August means back to school and October truly heralds the arrival of cooler weather, September in Southeast Missouri is the time for family events. Two of the largest annual draws in the region didn't disappoint. SEMO District Fair kicked off...
Editorial (9/27/23)St. James AME Church marks 160 years of service"As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace." 1 Peter 4:10 Earlier this month, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th anniversary. In itself, that's...
Editorial (9/25/23)Adam Wainwright gave us a 'Billy Chapel' moment at Busch StadiumIn the movie "For Love of the Game", the fictional character Billy Chapel, played by Kevin Costner, is an aging hurler who finds himself pitching a perfect game at Yankee Stadium. Late in the game, famed broadcaster Vin Scully says: "And you know,...
Editorial (9/22/23)Miki Gudermuth: Her mission was highlighting accessibility challenges"The squeaky wheel gets the grease." Maryann "Miki" Gudermuth, 74, passed away Sept. 6, 2023. Her legacy of advocacy for those with disabilities will live on. Miki's story starts long ago when she was a baby, 9 months old. Diagnosed with polio, she...
Editorial (9/20/23)Lutheran Family and Children's Services marks 50 years in Southeast MissouriThere are many organizations in Southeast Missouri and across the state doing good work, helping whomever they can, however they can. Not many, though, trace their lineage to post-Civil War America. Lutheran Family and Children's Services of...
Editorial (9/18/23)5 new projects pitched as part of Leadership CapeDid you know projects such as Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center, Discovery Playhouse, Shipyard Music Festival, Cape Catfish and many others got their start or aligned with project ideas from Leadership Cape? The seven-month leadership development...
Editorial (9/15/23)Shipyard Music Festival returns for fifth year full of music, fun for allIf two days of fantastic music, good food and drink and even activities for the little ones -- all in a convenient location -- sound like a good time, Shipyard Music Festival will be the place to be next weekend. The fifth installment of the...
Editorial (9/13/23)Difference Makers serve communities in important waysSome might identify them as pillars of their communities -- building, improving, expanding. Others might recognize them as behind-the-scenes organizers -- the folks who get things done without regard to who gets the credit. We call them Difference...
Editorial (9/11/23)Motorcycle, car shows are fun events to check out in downtown CapeIf you like cool cars and motorcycles, there are a couple of events that should be on radar this month. The Motorcycle Cannonball is scheduled to stop Tuesday, Sept. 12, in Cape Girardeau. The public can stop by the John Boardman Pavilion on South...
Unclaimed property auction highlights huge state-held bounty
A real-life reality TV show of sorts came to Cape Girardeau recently, as Vivek Malek, state treasurer, conducted a two-day unclaimed property auction at Drury Plaza Hotel.
At the auction, bidders vied for all sorts of items, divided into 2,100 lots -- antiques and jewelry, including a rare 1913 pilgrimage journal to Rome in the books section; a five-piece Great Depression coin set from 1929 that included a wheat penny, buffalo nickel, mercury dime, $1 Liberty Head gold coin from 1853 and a complete set of U.S. proof coins from 1973 to 1980; and a white gold pearl bracelet with matching earrings.
The items came from the state's trove of unclaimed property, valued at about $1.2 billion dollars. Cape Girardeau County residents (or at least county residents at one time) account for about $10 million of that total. This property comes from safe deposit boxes held at financial institutions across the state. After the boxes have been inactive for five years, the state takes control of their contents and tries to locate the owner. If that's not possible, the items go up for auction. The state doesn't use the money for government operations, though. It holds it for the owner or an heir.
Malek, who claims Cape Girardeau as his "adopted home", brought the auction here as a way to generate interest in the state and beyond. It has been held elsewhere in the state -- Columbia, Kansas City and Springfield -- in previous years.
Aside from the safe deposit box items, unclaimed property consists deposits and refunds and other monies that somehow didn't find the rightful owners. A state website, ShowMeMoney.com, allows people to search their name to see if they might have something that belongs to them.
We like the idea of the auction traveling around the state. It heightens awareness and might help folks reconnect with what's rightfully theirs. We also encourage folks to check out the website. The unclaimed property pool is one pot of money our state treasurer wouldn't mind seeing significantly decline.
