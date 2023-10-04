Prayer 10-4-23

More to explore
-
Jackson 2024 aldermanic election scheduledFour seats on Jackson's Board of Aldermen council come up for election Tuesday, April 2. In the last two election cycles in the Cape Girardeau County seat community, voters turned out long-term incumbent aldermen. In 2022, Michael Seabaugh defeated...
-
Local participants to be inducted into Special Olympics Missouri Hall of FameSpecial Olympics Missouri announced Tuesday, Oct. 3, that two longtime Cape Girardeau participants, an athlete and a coach, will be inducted into the Special Olympics Missouri Hall of Fame in November. Daniel Fultz and Stan Smith were surprised by...
-
Jason Smith discusses Kevin McCarthy's ouster1Southeast Missouri congressman Jason Smith, an ally of Kevin McCarthy, did not mince words Tuesday, Oct. 3, following the ouster of the California Republican as speaker of the House. In a lengthy statement released by the House Ways and Means...
-
-
A Cretaceous caper: Bollinger County solves dinosaur theftMARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Sometime over the summer, a dinosaur disappeared from the front of a bank in Marble Hill. On Tuesday, the Bollinger County dinosaur larceny was solved. The case involved an informant, a high school principal, the chamber of...
-
Grant to fund marketing for Cape Girardeau Regional AirportCape Girardeau City Council members Monday night, Oct. 2, approved an ordinance authorizing the city manager to execute a grant agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to fund air service promotion and marketing at Cape...
-
La Croix at the Movies sermon series to inspire faithThe first worship service of La Croix Church was held in a movie theater and this Sunday the church will bring movies into its worship service. La Croix at the Movies will be a series of sermons starting Sunday, Oct. 8 through Sunday, Oct. 29, where...
-
-
Roadside work to reduce SB I-55 in Cape CountySouthbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, from mile marker 101 to mile marker 100, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform roadside work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation...
-
Round II of school safety grants awarded; Jackson receives maximum fundingThis article is updated and expanded to note additional schools. Jackson School District will receive a $300,000 school safety grant as part of a $50 million second round of funding announced Friday, Sept. 29, by the state Department of Elementary...
-
Cape Girardeau officials approve portions of West Park Mall redevelopment; final action still to come20Cape Girardeau City Council members overwhelmingly supported most of a West Park Mall redevelopment plan at their meeting Monday, Oct. 2. In a combination of final and initial action, the group endorsed River City Centre LLC's $104 million project...
-
La Croix Church celebrates 35 years with bands, bubbles, baptisms2The congregation of La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 35th anniversary Sunday, Oct. 1. Senior Pastor Ron Watts, during his sermon Sunday morning, talked about how La Croix first began. He said he and his wife, Linda, moved from St....
-
City of Cape Girardeau gets its own board game6Cape Girardeans can now play a game modeled after Hasbro Inc.'s classic Monopoly based in their own city. Late for the Sky Production Co., a Cincinnati-based developer, released Cape Girardeau-opoly on Sept. 20. Copies arrived at the city's Walmart...
-
-
SEMO Chamber, University choirs to present concertThe Southeast Missouri State University Department of Music will present the first choral concert of the 2023-24 season Thursday, Oct. 5, at the River Campus. The Chamber and University choirs will perform "Our Own Heart's Core", a concert of music...
-
-
-
Route NN in Cape County closed for drainage work; NB I-55 in Cape County reduced for bridge maintenanceRoute NN in Cape Girardeau County between Route N and County Road 260 near Advance, Missouri -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will...
-
Local News 10/2/23SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence unveils new logo at 30th anniversary celebrationSEMO Alliance for Disability Independence Inc. unveiled a new logo at the organization's 30th anniversary celebration Friday, Sept. 29, in Cape Girardeau. SADI provides services to people with disabilities, enabling them to remain in their own home...
-
Local News 10/2/23Sikeston High School's esports team fills niche with studentsSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston High School has entered the digital arena with its recently added electronic sports, or esports, team. The league is an organized competitive video gaming team for girls and guys. SHS esports head coach Alex Mays assisted in...
-
Photo Gallery 10/2/23Sunday at the park with bands, bubbles and baptisimsLa Croix church of Cape Girardeau celebrated their 35th anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Cape Girardeau County Park North with live music, food trucks, and a giant bubble machine. 35 children and adults were baptized as a new generation to take on...
-
-
Local News 10/1/23Congress passes temporary funding measure, averting government shutdown10WASHINGTON (AP) The threat of a federal government shutdown ended late Saturday, hours before a midnight deadline, as Congress approved a temporary funding bill to keep agencies open and sent the measure to President Joe Biden to sign. The rushed...
-
-
Treasurer resigns from Perry County trustees board; Hutchison demands access to closed meeting records1PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- On the final countdown before Perry Memorial Health System was to be absorbed by the Mercy system, a meeting in the basement of Perry County Memorial Hospital demonstrated a divided community over the direction of the local...
-
Council to take up mall project agreement at Monday meeting10Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider a comprehensive Redevelopment Agreement for West Park Mall at their meeting, Monday, Oct 2. The proposed Redevelopment Agreement from River City Centre LLC, a group of local investors who bought the...
-
-
Cape school board to host public discussionCape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education will host a community discussion Thursday, Oct. 5, at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. According to a CGPS news release, the board and other district leaders will be on hand to meet...
-
Public or not? Trustees challenging access status at Perry County MemorialVoters in Perry County, Missouri, pay about $350,000 in property taxes annually to go toward Perry County Memorial Hospital. The $350,000 is a fraction of the overall budget, but taxpayers have always had representation for this taxation, per...
-
Most read 9/29/23SoutheastHEALTH's $50 million renovation project complete1Wielding a gigantic pair of scissors, Ken Bateman and Lauren Thomas cut through a pair of ribbons Thursday, Sept. 28, symbolizing the completion of SoutheastHEALTH's renovated 1708 Lacey St. building in Cape Girardeau. Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH's...
-
Most read 9/29/23Fraternal Order of Police says five arrested in Cape Girardeau19Five people were arrested in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Sept. 27, after an alleged vehicle theft. According to a social media post from Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51 -- an organization comprised of Cape Girardeau police officers --...
-
Officials address homeless people camping along LaCroix Trail15Homeless people camping near Cape Girardeau's walking trail is an infrequent but steady issue being addressed by the city. For example, the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 26, found an individual camping near the trail, and simply...
-
-
-
Picture this: New selfie studio coming to Cape Girardeau2A new business in Cape Girardeau aims to be the first of its kind in the region. Selfie Street, located at 1606 Independence St., will open Sunday, Oct. 1. The business is a self-guided selfie experience where customers can pose for photographs with...
-
Most read 9/27/23Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves funding for completion of indoor athletic facility1The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized superintendent Howard Benyon to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction for the completion of the final phase of the indoor athletic facility at the Cape Central High School...