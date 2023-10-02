News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
DARBY RECEIVES LIFE LEADER AWARD
October 1, 2023
|Kelly Darby Jackson, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen of America, was Life Leader in the Missouri East Region for the month of September.
Darby joined Modern Woodmen in November 2010. Modern Woodmen of America is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, IL. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity, and security products to over 717,000 members nationwide.
For more information contact Kelly at 573-986-1781 or call the regional office at 573-701-0163.
