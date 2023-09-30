News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 10-1-23
Lord God, may we be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to anger. Amen.
Council to take up mall project agreement at Monday meeting1Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider a comprehensive Redevelopment Agreement for West Park Mall at their meeting, Monday, Oct 2. The proposed Redevelopment Agreement from River City Centre LLC, a group of local investors who bought the...
Cape school board to host public discussionCape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education will host a community discussion Thursday, Oct. 5, at Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center. According to a CGPS news release, the board and other district leaders will be on hand to meet...
Public or not? Trustees challenging access status at Perry County MemorialVoters in Perry County, Missouri, pay about $350,000 in property taxes annually to go toward Perry County Memorial Hospital. The $350,000 is a fraction of the overall budget, but taxpayers have always had representation for this taxation, per...
Treasurer resigns from Perry County trustees board; Hutchison demands access to closed meeting records1PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- On the final countdown before Perry Memorial Health System was to be absorbed by the Mercy system, a meeting in the basement of Perry County Memorial Hospital demonstrated a divided community over the direction of the local...
Project Hope to return for 14th yearCommunity Partnership of Southeast Missouri will host the 14th annual Project Hope event Friday, Oct. 6, in Cape Girardeau. Free services such as medical and dental assessments, haircuts and eye exams will be provided for low-income or homeless...
More folks flocked to the fair in 2023This year's SEMO District Fair boasted the highest attendance in three years. Darrell Aufdenberg, president of the Board of Directors for the fair, said he didn't have exact numbers yet, but was confident in his estimation that attendance was up by...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for Oct. 2, 2023City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18 Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda. Approval of minutes n Motion approving the minutes of the regular meeting of Monday, Sept. 18....
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Oct. 2, 2023Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 City Hall Presentations n Recognition of Randy Lueder for retirement from the Parks & Recreation Department Communications report n City Council Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 10/2/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday, Oct, 2 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Sept. 25, meeting Communications/reports -- other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail and...
Route C in Scott County closed for bridge workRoute C in Scott County closed for bridge work Route C in Scott County -- from County Road 402 to Route H near Morley -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance. According to a MoDOT news release, the...
SoutheastHEALTH's $50 million renovation project complete1Wielding a gigantic pair of scissors, Ken Bateman and Lauren Thomas cut through a pair of ribbons Thursday, Sept. 28, symbolizing the completion of SoutheastHEALTH's renovated 1708 Lacey St. building in Cape Girardeau. Bateman, SoutheastHEALTH's...
Bus ridership up almost 100% since 2022 in Cape Girardeau2Bus ridership in Cape Girardeau has increased by almost 100% since last year, Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority officials reported. "In July of 2022, our total monthly ridership was 819. It slowly increased every month and, by May, it was up...
Local bands to march for the 79th year at Jackson festivalThe annual Jackson Band Festival, featuring high school bands from throughout the region, will be held Tuesday, Oct. 3. This is the 79th year the festival has been held. The day's event will start with the Parade of Bands through Jackson at 4 p.m....
Did you know - Disclosures necessary in a Missouri home saleThe largest single financial transaction in the lives of most Americans is the sale or purchase of a residence. There are requirements baked into state law, known as Revised Statutes of Missouri, which govern the sharing, or disclosure, of...
Cape schools to hold free child developmental screeningsCape Girardeau Public Schools will host free developmental screenings for children, ages 6 months to 34 months, who reside in the district. According to a CGPS news release, screenings will be held Friday, Sept. 29, Oct. 27, Dec. 1, Feb. 9 and March...
Fraternal Order of Police says five arrested in Cape Girardeau17Five people were arrested in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, Sept. 27, after an alleged vehicle theft. According to a social media post from Missouri Fraternal Order of Police-Lodge 51 -- an organization comprised of Cape Girardeau police officers --...
Kennett woman sentenced to prisonA Kennett, Missouri, woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on drug and firearm charges. A release from U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming said U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. in Cape Girardeau...
Traffic crash in Cape Girardeau County injures twoA man from Advance, Missouri, was seriously injured and a Ste. Genevieve County man was also hurt in a two-vehicle mishap Tuesday, Sept. 26 in Cape Girardeau County. State Highway Patrol said Cody G. Gaither, 34, was driving a 2012 Subaru Impreza,...
Officials address homeless people camping along LaCroix Trail15Homeless people camping near Cape Girardeau's walking trail is an infrequent but steady issue being addressed by the city. For example, the Cape Girardeau Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 26, found an individual camping near the trail, and simply...
Basketball courts renovation in Jackson 'the city listened'Josh Lukefahr's vision of rehabilitating basketball courts he grew up playing on as a child in Jackson's City Park is coming to fruition. A GoFundMe account the 1997 Jackson High School graduate started in the spring of 2022 has netted more than...
Community Sadness -- evolving along with local music sceneBand names often tell a story, even if the true origin might be a little fuzzy. Local band Community Sadness has a story behind its name a true one. Lead singer Dyami Cluney said the band didn't begin as Community Sadness but rather a version of...
Most read 9/28/23Picture this: New selfie studio coming to Cape Girardeau2A new business in Cape Girardeau aims to be the first of its kind in the region. Selfie Street, located at 1606 Independence St., will open Sunday, Oct. 1. The business is a self-guided selfie experience where customers can pose for photographs with...
Most read 9/27/23Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board approves funding for completion of indoor athletic facility1The Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education authorized superintendent Howard Benyon to negotiate a contract with Brockmiller Construction for the completion of the final phase of the indoor athletic facility at the Cape Central High School...
-
Four Neelyville School district board members resign ThursdayNEELYVILLE, Mo. Four Neelyville Board of Education members resigned Thursday night, Sept. 21, after reading statements to those attending the regular meeting. Resigning were president Vernon Barker, vice president Dean Fisher and members Robert...
Former auto dealership location sold in JacksonThe former Ford Groves dealership property at 825 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson sold Aug. 31 to an investment buyer planning to use it as a leased location, according to Lorimont Commercial Real Estate's Tom Kelsey. No sales price was disclosed for...
Most read 9/23/23Community comes together to support one of their own2Chaffee, Missouri, residents have pulled together to support a young man injured in a recent vehicle crash. On Thursday, Sept. 14, Seger Ruiz was in a three-car accident. Ruiz was a passenger of one of the vehicles and sustained severe injuries....
Most read 9/22/23Did you know? 5 unusual traditions in Southeast Missouri3Southeast Missouri is known for many things but has a few unusual traditions. To those living in the Cape Girardeau area, the idea of the Southeast Missouri State University gum tree easily passes through our minds with little thinking as it has...