St. James AME Church marks 160 years of service

"As each has received a gift, use it to serve one another, as good stewards of God's varied grace."

 1 Peter 4:10

Earlier this month, St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church in Cape Girardeau celebrated its 160th anniversary.

In itself, that's a testament to generations of leaders and members of the congregation seeing the church through thick and thin.

The oldest African American church in Cape Girardeau opened its doors in the midst of the Civil War. Circuit riders established St. James Society in 1863, meeting in a building across the street from the church's current location, 516 North St. The society evolved into St. James AME Church in 1867, and in 1875, the Rev. Spotswood Rice directed construction of the current facility.

The church building earned a place on the National Register of Historic Places, as granted by the U.S. Department of the Interior, in 2014, and its legacy is one of service.

St. James is known in the community for its ministry to the homeless and its Food for the Hungry program.

Pastor Geneva Allen-Patterson explained the church's vision as being one of serving the needy and the underserved "not only spiritually but also socially, emotionally and economically."

Allen-Patterson has her own unique history with St. James.

"I came to this church as a pastor's wife. To pastor at the same church that my late husband pastored is such an honor. This congregation has embraced me even as the first lady, a widow and a member since 1994," she said. Her late husband was David R. Allen Sr., who served as senior pastor for more than a decade.

She noted the community at large has supported the church through the years.

"We're looking forward to this community that has embraced us all these years. They have been a part of the enhancement of St. James AME Church. If it were not for our partners and the love of this community, we probably would not still be standing," she said.

But standing they are.

We congratulate all those, past and present, in the St. James AME Church community. We thank them for their generations of service and embodiment of the biblical directive to serve one another.