News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 9-22-23
Father God, may we be kind to all we meet, always seeking to glorify you. Amen.
More to explore
-
Finding vehicles for Scott County Transit, post-COVID numbersMarilyn Schlosser told Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce's monthly coffee Thursday, Sept. 21, the Scott County Transit System (SCTS) has not returned to pre-pandemic passenger levels. "We were running 2,000 one-way trips a month before COVID, and...
-
Cape Girardeau police officer running for Scott County sheriffHunter Juden wears many hats -- patrolman with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and chief of police in Morley, Missouri, among them -- and now he's throwing his hat in the ring to become sheriff of Scott County. "I have always enjoyed being in...
-
Broadway musical 'Head Over Heels' to open at SEMO River CampusSoutheast Missouri State University Department of Theatre and Dance will present a production of the Broadway musical "Head Over Heels", opening Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Kit Lavoie, the play's director and...
-
Unusual traditions occur in Southeast MissouriSoutheast Missouri is known for many things but has a few unusual traditions. To those living in the Cape Girardeau area, the idea of the Southeast Missouri State University gum tree easily passes through our minds with little thinking as it has...
-
SEMO trumpeters to host car wash fundraiserTrumpet players are used to cleaning their instruments, but Saturday, Sept. 23, the Southeast Missouri State University Marching Band's trumpet section will be cleaning something entirely different. The 20-member section will be holding a car wash...
-
Federal disaster declaration approvedGov. Mike Parson announced Thursday afternoon, Sept. 21, that federal authorities approved a major disaster declaration for 33 Missouri counties after severe weather affected those areas in late July and early August. Perry, Bollinger and Scott...
-
Beggs Family Farm season coming soonBeggs Family Farm teamed up with Southeast Missouri State University to create its corn maze for this season. This year's maze theme celebrates SEMO's 150 anniversary. The corn maze was created with the help of Beggs Family Farm manager Bryce Beggs....
-
Parks and Rec holds events for individuals with special needsCape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department hosts monthly recreational events for those with special needs as part of the STAR program. Special Therapeutic Activities in Recreation (STAR) is a community therapeutic recreation program serving...
-
-
Land tax sale completed for Cape Girardeau CountyCape Girardeau County's Aug. 28 land tax sale made available 31 properties. Barbara Gholson, county collector, said 18 properties were sold with an oversurplus of $49,651.48, By approval of Commissioners Clint Tracy and Paul Koeper, the money was...
-
SEMO among U.S. News & World Report's best collegesSoutheast Missouri State University has been ranked among the best regional universities in the Midwest, according to the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings. According to a SEMO news release, out of 1,450 colleges, SEMO was ranked as the 26th...
-
State senator to keynote SEMO's MLK Jr. dinnerMissouri state Sen. Brian Williams will present the keynote address at Southeast Missouri State University's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration dinner Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release from the...
-
Unclaimed Property auction comes to CapeMissouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek will host an unclaimed property auction next week at Drury Plaza Hotel, located at 3351 Percy Drive in Cape Girardeau. The auction will be held Wednesday, Sept. 27, and Thursday, Sept 28. Auction begins at 9 a.m....
-
Final paddlewheeler stop of season Friday in Cape Girardeau1Despite low water levels on the Mississippi River, VisitCape spokesman Josh Thompson said American Queen paddle-wheeler is still tentatively scheduled to dock during the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 22, at Cape Girardeau's Riverfront Park. At 6 p.m....
-
Cape Girardeau teacher appointed to state advisory councilA Cape Central High School teacher has been appointed to the Missouri Advisory Council for the Certification of Educators. According to a news release from Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS), Kimberly Newman was appointed to the Missouri Advisory...
-
-
SEMO English professor's new novel tackles grief, lossSoutheast Missouri State University English professor James Brubaker will launch his latest novel next week. "We Are Ghost Lit", Brubaker's second novel, centers around themes of loss and grief. The novel, although a work of fiction, takes its...
-
Road to Tower Rock closed because of construction4Water levels at Tower Rock are low enough once again for visitors to walk to the popular landmark in the Mississippi River. However, the road to Tower Rock, County Road 460, is closed by Perry County, Missouri, because of pipeline construction....
-
Route W in Bollinger County closed for drainage workRoute W in Bollinger County will be closed from County Road 608 to County Road 648 near Advance, Missouri, as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the road. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 9/21/23 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Approval of minutes of the Monday, Sept. 18, meeting Communications/reports other selected officials/department heads n Updates on new jail...
-
ARPA-funded Jackson public restroom on the way7A new year-round heated public restroom will be installed no later than early November at North Union and Oak streets in Jackson and will be paid for with federal dollars. Jason Lipe, city parks director, said Tuesday, Sept. 19, the municipality...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council members voice strong support for two mall redevelopment incentives16Cape Girardeau City Council members signaled strong support at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18, for two components of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall. The moves came after several months of preliminary actions and behind-the-scenes negotiations...
-
Program helps people suffering from mental health crises1Learning how to respond and react to someone who is going through a mental health crisis can be as critical as knowing how to perform CPR. Desma Reno, local nurse, gerontologist and former educator, taught a free Mental Health First Aid (MHFA)...
-
SADI's Gudermuth 'larger than life' to those close to her2MaryAnn "Miki" Gudermuth, founder and original executive director of SEMO Alliance for Disability Independence (SADI), is being remembered by those who worked with her closely following her Sept. 6 death at age 74. "She was larger than life and had...
-
East Perry Community Fair back again this weekendThe East Perry Community Fair, also known as "The Best Little Fair in the Land", will be starting Friday, Sept. 22, in Altenburg, Missouri. According to a post on their Facebook page, organizers anticipate 20,000 to 30,000 visitors to come into the...
-
Most read 9/19/23Cape officials approve TIF project for mall project but not to extent asked for by developers14Cape Girardeau municipal officials took steps at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18, to approve large portions of a West Park Mall redevelopment plan. City Council members approved a tax increment financing incentive for most of the 65-acre site and...
-
-
Woman taken into custody after threat to St. Mary Cathedral7A statement from St. Mary Cathedral School in Cape Girardeau indicates a woman who allegedly threatened church officials Friday, Sept. 15, had been taken into custody by police. A social media post from principal Alan Bruns says the woman arrived...
-
Christmas store opens in Cape Girardeau County1The Christmas Shop will hold a grand opening Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 418 Appleton Main St. in the village of Old Appleton near Apple Creek, with a small waterfall and an 1879 historic pedestrian-only bridge nearby. Dana Grace, owner of Cape...
-
Missouri AG sues discount retailer1Dollar General was sued Wednesday, Sept. 13, by state Attorney General Andrew Bailey, who claims hundreds of its retail outlets in Missouri offer "unfair and deceptive pricing." The civil case filed in St. Louis Circuit Court alleges prices on...
-
Most read 9/16/23Cape council to consider portions of West Park Mall redevelopment; TIF, CID plans to be discussed17Cape Girardeau City Council members will consider portions of a plan to redevelop West Park Mall at their meeting Monday, Sept. 18. The group will consider measures forming RCC Community Improvement District (CID) and approving an RCC tax increment...
-
Most read 9/15/23Warehouse full of vintage collectibles on sale this weekend2A longtime collector of antiques is selling the bulk of his vintage hoard beginning this weekend. The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, and Sunday, Sept. 17, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18, through Wednesday,...