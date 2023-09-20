Lutheran Family and Children's Services marks 50 years in Southeast Missouri
There are many organizations in Southeast Missouri and across the state doing good work, helping whomever they can, however they can.
Not many, though, trace their lineage to post-Civil War America.
Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri, which marked its Cape Girardeau location's 50th anniversary Sept. 7, falls under the umbrella of the organization founded as a home for children orphaned during the 1860s war. Today, its goal is to "empower children and families to overcome challenges today so they can build a better tomorrow".
Those aren't just words in a mission statement. They are the group's North Star.
At an anniversary event in Cape Girardeau, LFCS of Missouri officials rightfully noted their work.
"We're blessed to be able to continue providing the life-changing services right here in Southeast Missouri. And we plan to do another 50." -- Christy O'Neal, regional development officer.
"For five decades LFCS has been able to extend its ministry of hope, of healing and sustainable change in Southeast Missouri. We've been able to serve thousands of children and families and we are so proud of the work we've done." -- Mike Duggar, president and chief executive officer.
LFCS started in Missouri in St. Louis. It has since added locations in Columbia, Springfield and Joplin. It has been in its current Cape Girardeau location, The Vernon L. Kasten Center, since 2008. Vernon Kasten Jr. was able to attend the anniversary event, and he spoke of the importance of helping children get off to a good start.
"They thought if you can catch someone young, which is what we do, and you can help mold and shape their lives, you can really make a difference, and LFCS does that," he said.
He's right.
A number of philanthropic and service-oriented organizations across the country focus on early intervention, targeting their help to at-risk children and families. The returns on such investments carry forward in many ways -- better health outcomes, educational successes, fewer institutional needs.
LFCS is among those doing this good work. We congratulate them on 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri, and on behalf of all those they have helped, we thank them.
To find out more about LFCS -- and explore ways you might be able to join in their work -- visit lfcsmo.org.
